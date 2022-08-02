The Oakland Zoo is pleased to announce that “Sage,” the mountain lion cub rescued from a Pescadero High School classroom on June 2, has improved drastically since being admitted.
“(He’s) doing great,” said Isabella Linares, marketing manager at the Oakland Zoo. “He’s definitely at a better weight than before.”
Upon being admitted in early June, Sage was about 6 months old and weighed 25 pounds, barely half the weight of a healthy cub of that age, which is usually around 45 pounds. The Oakland Zoo said that when found he was anemic, and the cub’s red blood cell count was dangerously low. He was also covered with ticks and had a severely fractured tooth.
When first assessed, staff thought the tooth might be a baby tooth and could resolve itself, but since, Dr. Lauren Pudenz, a veterinarian at the zoo, has extracted his tooth, and said it has caused him no more trouble. She said that medically both Sage and Rose, another malnourished cub rescued earlier in the year, are very healthy. Both are free of parasites and Rose’s fungal skin infection is almost completely cleared up. Sage was also neutered this week.
“Our keepers are socializing them, getting them used to being trained by keepers,” said Linares.
Rose and Sage are spending more time together, but Linares said that Rose seeks Sage out more than the other way around. Sage likes to watch from afar, but Rose is very curious and has to come inspect anything new.
“We are increasing their exposure to things they will see in their future forever home, including a variety of people and sounds,” she said.
While the zoo has not found a permanent zoo for Sage and Rose yet, Linares said the cubs will be going to their next home together. Experts at the zoo say that cubs like Sage, separated from their mother too early, can’t live in the wild and would be unable to survive without human intervention.
Good story!
Was there a previous story about when and how the cub got into the classroom? If so, it would be good to link to it.
Keep up the good reporting work!
John McCarthy
Berkeley, CA (grew up in Pacifica & my sister Pat Kremer lives there now)
