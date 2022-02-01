Reports of a surfer in peril at Mavericks on Tuesday afternoon led to a multiagency response by emergency crews. Witnesses said it looked like the man pulled from the water was oblivious to the danger.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputy Javier Acosta confirmed that the man was rescued by the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol after he was washed into the rocks extending off Pillar Point shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Witnesses said the unidentified man attempted to paddle out to the wave, which reportedly was breaking at around 15 feet, on a 6-foot foam surfboard. Equipment experts say the board was inappropriate for a wave as consequential as Mavericks. Surfers typically ride sturdier, fiberglass-wrapped boards more than 9 feet long at Mavericks, which can break anywhere from 15 feet to well over 50 feet, depending on the severity of the swell.
The surfer attempted to paddle to the peak before getting pushed into the rocks, according to reports. Acosta said the 911 call came from a witness who reported a surfer in distress at 2:54 p.m. The man, who was not injured, initially refused help from the Harbor Patrol when it asked him to leave multiple times, Acosta said. He eventually complied and was escorted back to the beach by the Harbor Patrol. California State Parks, Cal Fire, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol were among the agencies that responded.
The incident concerned those familiar with safety at Mavericks as it appeared a lack of awareness led the surfer to put himself and others at risk. Witnesses said the surfer was warned multiple times by beachgoers not to go out.
Tim West is a longtime local surfer and a consistent member of a volunteer crew that runs water safety at Mavericks on personal watercraft during large swells. He spoke with the rescued surfer at Pillar Point after the incident. West was not patrolling on Tuesday and was on his Jet Ski to check crab pots nearby when he saw the cavalry of trucks, cars and a CHP helicopter crowding the sand.
West said the surfer didn’t seem to grasp the severity of the situation and was arguing with the first responders and law enforcement, claiming they didn’t need to rescue him. West likened surfing Mavericks to climbing Mount Everest, feats that require proper equipment as well as sound instincts.
“You can’t go to the first camp in boardshorts and with no food and no oxygen tank,” West said. “You might survive if somebody saves you, but you’re going into the elements without common sense.”
West acknowledged that while there are no official rules when it comes to surf access, there are limited safety measures in place and that safety personnel are meant to be a last line of defense in places as dangerous as Mavericks. Knowing your limits and respecting authorities is key. When people don’t pay attention to their surroundings, it puts them and those attempting to save them in harm's way, West said.
“This guy went out without a game plan, without any friends or people watching out for him,” he said. “He should have gotten a boat ticket if he wanted to see it. But paddling out on a six-foot soft top was a stupid decision that hopefully he regrets and is apologetic for.
“He’s lucky he didn’t die,” West said.
