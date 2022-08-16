The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the November general election passed on Friday, putting the roster of fall contests into view. Races to represent the coast in Congress and on the county Board of Supervisors will likely command the most attention while many candidates for seats on local governing boards are running unopposed.
In the 16th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who has served in Congress since 1993, faces another Democrat, Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar. Eshoo has raised over $1.6 million for her campaign and still had more than $900,000 on hand after the June primary, giving her a distinct advantage over Kumar whose campaign account had no balance after the primary.
After a hotly contested primary, San Carlos City Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan will face Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller in the race to replace Don Horsley on the Board of Supervisors. Mueller defeated Parmer-Lohan in the primary by about 1,000 votes. The candidates will attempt to attract the roughly 35 percent of voters who opted for other choices in June.
In the divided politics of the United States, school boards have frequently become the center of controversy. On the coast, however, no candidate for school board faces any opposition. This could indicate a local consensus on education policy or a lack of willingness among citizens to get involved.
In both Pacifica School District and Jefferson Union High School District three candidates will vie for three open spots on the boards.
The situation is similar for the San Mateo County Board of Education that sets policies and provides services for districts throughout the county. Incumbent Susan Alvaro is running unopposed in District 1 which represents Half Moon Bay and the coastal areas to the north and south of the city. Incumbent Beverly Gerard faces no opposition in District 2 representing Pacifica.
Some seats on both the Half Moon Bay and Pacifica city councils will also be won without opposition. In Pacifica, Mayor Mary Bier is running alone in her reelection bid. Likewise Robert Brownstone and Deborah Penrose in Half Moon Bay.
Some of their council colleagues whose terms are ending won’t have it so easy. In Pacifica, incumbent Sue Beckmeyer faces Paul Chervtin as the council completes its transition to district-based elections. Christine Boles and Robby Bancroft declared their candidacy for the new District 2 seat.
The lack of interest in board seats might help one candidate avoid accountability. Richard Holober was on the board of the San Mateo Community College District in 2019 when it awarded an unprecedented and lucrative contract to former chancellor Ron Galatolo shortly before he was investigated and subsequently charged with 21 felony counts for mismanaging district finances. Holober is running for reelection unopposed in Area 4 representing San Mateo, Belmont and Foster City. Thomas Nuris who was also on the board in 2019 is not seeking reelection.
