Did you accomplish a special sports feat this year, or know someone who did? If so, you may be eligible for the Pacifica Sports Club “Breakfast of Champions” award this year.
The PSC will host an awards breakfast for selected individuals on Saturday, May 20, at the Pacifica Moose Lodge. The sports feat must have occurred between July 1, 2022, and April 1, 2023. Send a nomination letter to Pacifica Sports Club, P. O. Box 626, Pacifica, CA 94044 or email horaceh1@yahoo.com no later than May 1.
