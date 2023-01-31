The Pacifica Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee is soliciting nominations for the Open Space Preservation Award.
The award is granted in recognition of individuals and/or organizations that have made an outstanding contribution toward the preservation of open space in the city of Pacifica. The award consists of a written proclamation that will be announced and presented at a future City Council meeting. Submissions should state the reasons as to why the nominee should receive the award. Written submissions shall be received before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, by the Planning Department c/o James Lin, Associate Planner, 540 Crespi Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044 and/or jlin@pacifica.gov.
