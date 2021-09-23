Updated 10:15 a.m.: A fire at the Pacifica Resource Center on Wednesday night left the back of the Palmetto Ave. building burned, but there were no injuries.
The first arriving fire company reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the commercial building on the exterior terrace around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Firefighters began search and rescue operations and simultaneously used hose lines to attack and confine the fire to the back half of the building and the terrace. Firefighters found no trapped tenants. The aggressive fire attack kept the flames from spreading to the neighboring buildings.
After about two hours, the fire was completely controlled and extinguished. No civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Prevention Services Bureau.
Captain Bill Glasgo, Pacifica Police Department public information officer, said the police department closed down Palmetto Avenue between Santa Maria Avenue and Salada Avenue for about two hours to help maintain the security for the fire personnel.
Anita Rees, director of the Pacifica Resource Center, said PRC will continue to provide services by phone, as the center did during the shelter-in-place shutdown. She said she has filed an insurance claim and will know more about the extent of the damage soon.
“The fire didn’t get inside the building but did get into the attic area over our reception area,” Rees wrote in an email to the Tribune. ”The fire department responded quickly. Corporal Smith of the Pacifica Police Department managed everything and was so helpful.”
Pacifica police encourages anyone with information to call (650) 738-7314 and refer to Case No. 21-2584.
Representatives from the North County Fire Authority said the incident is a reminder of the importance of installing and maintaining smoke detectors in homes and businesses.
