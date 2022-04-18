Pacifica Police got a disturbing call on Sunday: someone told them an explosive device had been placed under a parked car on the 2300 block of Beach Boulevard. Hours later, the car had been thoroughly checked, nothing was found and the roadway reopened.
The call came in at 6:46 p.m. and provided a description of the vehicle and the caller said that it was specifically targeted.
Officers responded and located the vehicle. They restricted foot and car traffic and awaited the arrival of the San Mateo County bomb squad.
Meanwhile a man contacted them and said he “was associated with” the vehicle, according to a Pacifica Police press release. He told investigators that he didn’t know anything about an explosive device.
The bomb squad arrived nearly three hours later and by 10:45 p.m. determined there was no explosive device around the vehicle. The road was reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing and Pacifica Police ask that anyone with any knowledge of the matter call them at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case 22-1018.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.