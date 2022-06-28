About 50 classic cars were parked in the parking lot at Nick’s Seafood Restaurant to participate in a classic car show on Thursday.
Spencer Yoes, owner of a 1969 Bronco, said he liked coming to the car show to meet up with friends. It was obvious that the car owners, like the owner of a 1940 Buick Super, keep their machines in top condition.
Conn Beilly was admiring the styling of these classic American cars and the art of it all.
“It has fallen away, and the craftsmanship from those who care for them,” he said.
One family was surprised after eating at Nick’s to see the beauties in the parking lot.
“I am so happy to be here,” Heather Vail said. “Great energy.”
The owner of a ‘57 T-bird who has had it five years said it has all original paint and parts.
“I take it out once to twice a week,” said John Ahern. “It gets a lot of compliments.”
Bill Green owns a 1956 Chevy Bel Air. “This car has an amazing legacy and we had to bring it back to life. It was a shell,” he said.
“We had to accessorize it and put it all together,” said Connie Green.
A ’67 Chevy Chevelle had been lovingly restored. “That was a lot of work. I bought it with the paint like that, but I put a lot of work into it,” said Lou Soto.
A ’56 Chevy Bel Air 350/350 was beautifully restored by Bob Lynch, who has been working on cars since age 12. “It takes money to get it right, with the tires and paint. There is always something to do,” he said.
There were classic motorcycles on display, too.
“I’m enjoying it,” said Rita O’Connell. “All these cars hold a lot of memories for me.”
“I love it,” said Tom Hargens. “I go to all the car shows at Nick’s.”
