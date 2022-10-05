Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 893 into law last week. The new law allows the San Mateo County Community College District to waive tuition fees. Existing law requires that community college districts charge students $46 per unit.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Josh Becker and co-authored by Assemblymen Marc Berman and Kevin Mullin — all Peninsula legislators.
When Becker introduced the legislation earlier this year he told the Tribune that he limited its scope to one district because he did not hear strong interest in expanding the area covered by the free tuition allowance from colleagues representing other parts of the state.
The local district includes three colleges, Skyline College, College of San Mateo and Cañada College. The law takes effect Jan. 1 allowing the colleges to implement the change in tuition in time for spring semester.
Trustees of the district recently allocated $6 million to cover the cost of the new program. Currently, about 2,000 students receive free tuition and other forms of support through the district’s Promise Scholars Program. The new funds will allow the district to extend this benefit to 6,000 students.
Students with financial need can submit a financial aid application and qualify to be exempt from paying health, student body materials and other fees as well.
“This law will let the SMCCCD remove a significant number of roadblocks” for students facing financial hardships, Becker wrote on his website.
