Kayaker calls in safe after concern

Emergency crews searched for a kayaker near Pillar Pont on the afternoon of Sept. 15 after someone reported finding a kayak seat, paddle and freshly caught fish washed ashore at Mavericks Beach, south of Devil’s Slide.

But as first responders were looking, the male kayaker called another news agency to report he was safe on land, said Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett.

California State Parks, Coastside Fire Protection District, the U.S. Coast Guard and San Mateo County Harbor Patrol personnel began searching the area around 11 a.m. that day, according to a tweet from Cal Fire. Pruett said it’s standard policy for the Harbor Patrol to look for a possible missing person when gear like a lifejacket, ring buoy or paddle is found on the water, which can indicate someone was there or in distress.

—August Howell

Parks and beaches commission to meet tonight

The Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Committee meets virtually at 7 p.m. tonight. On the agenda: the bike-park survey, a special presentation on senior services and the topic of telescopes on the beach.

To attend via Zoom, visit : https://zoom.us/j/95832189618.

— from staff reports

Talbot Avenue home plan gets new hearing

  By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Planning Commission continued a hearing on a controversial home on Talbot Avenue that needed a variance from the Hillside Preservation District provisions for its placement on the lot and for not providing a guest parking as required.

Farms, workers squeezed by cost of housing

  By Emily Surgent
  • Updated
  • 0

The San Mateo County coast is a case study in contradictions. Teslas pass tractors on Highway 1. Highly paid executives buy up 6,000-square-foot homes overlooking the Pacific, while minimum-wage workers struggle to pay rent.

Attempted armed robbery reported on Skyline
Attempted armed robbery reported on Skyline

  From staff reports
  • 0

Pacifica Police say an unidentified man brandished a firearm while attempting to rob the Quick Mart on Skyline Boulevard on Thursday night. The man got away but not before being captured on security cameras.

Crash closes Highway 1 during morning commute
Crash closes Highway 1 during morning commute

  From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated, Aug. 9: Two cars collided on Highway 1 just south of Crespi Drive on Monday morning, causing injuries and snarling Monday morning traffic.

Cannabis shops deliver to survive pandemic
Cannabis shops deliver to survive pandemic

  By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifica’s growing cannabis industry was among those that has thus far weathered the pandemic — in part by pivoting from in-store sales to delivery.

Water agencies ask for cutbacks amid drought

  By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Local water agencies are asking residents on the San Mateo County coast to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 15 percent this summer as the state grapples with drought conditions.

