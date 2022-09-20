Man dies after triathlon
A man competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon died after being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced last week.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 6:41 pm
The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which started on Santa Cruz Main Beach next to the Boardwalk. The announcement of the death came on Sept. 13.
"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman officials said in a statement. "We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."
— from staff reports
New tutoring help at libraries
Every Californian can access a free online tutoring program for homework help and skill resources thanks to a statewide pilot led by the California State Library, which is backed by a $254 million grant awarded by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.
Available 24/7, the real-time tutoring program can assist students with homework questions in core K-12 subjects like math and language arts. The program holds no age limit, and it also provides writing assistance, citizenship help and other tools to adult learners.
Homework assistant will come from state cirriculum-familiar tutors from Brainfuse's HelpNow, and is accessible on the websites of any local public library.
— from staff reports
Pacifica has a new poet laureate. Her name is Toni Mirosevich, and you can find her most days walking her dog on the pier or out along the Sharp Park berm, finding inspiration and community.
On Saturday at San Pedro Valley Park, the American Association of University Women’s Pacifica branch hosted its annual picnic. This year, two of the local girls who went to Tech Trek camp at Sonoma State University this summer spoke about their experience.
▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor Commission
It took just two weeks for Marilyn Wells, Ocean Shore Elementary School’s music teacher, to notice a particular 8-year-old’s voice. His name was Jens Ibsen, and Wells thought his perfect-pitch notes deserved a larger audience. She spent two years convincing the boy’s father to take him to th…
Next week, San Mateo County will commence repaving about 50 miles of roads it maintains between Highway 1 and Skyline Boulevard. In a news release, the county announced it would “begin repairing cracked and rough pavement along a series of roads starting Monday, Aug. 29.”
Rising sea levels are eating away the California coast, and a recent study found that the cliffs in Pacifica are among those crumbling the fastest.
Chainsaws roar in the eucalyptus groves of Quarry Park in El Granada as trees are felled and reduced to wood chips. It is not some conservationist nightmare; it’s actually a forest in repair.
