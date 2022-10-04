Garden club meeting focuses on trees
The Pacifica Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the American Legion Hall, 555 Buel Ave. in Pacifica. The public is invited to attend.
Pacifican Paul Totah will present a PowerPoint presentation explaining what it means that Pacifica is a Tree City. Plans are in the making for celebrating Arbor Day on Nov. 12. Trees are important, both as a tool for fighting climate change and as a thing of beauty.
Totah serves as director of communications for Tree City Pacifica. He has also been director of communications for St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco, where he taught English for 35 years. He has also worked as an editor and has written a book and published in journals.
— from staff reports
Midpen invites public input
The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District invites public participation in a virtual meeting about the Purisima-to-the-Sea Trail at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. A link to the meeting will be available on the Midpen website beginning Friday.
The meeting will consider the preferred alignment for the trail and designs for a parking area.
The Purisima-to-the-Sea Trail will link the California Coastal Trail to the Bay Area Ridge Trail, allowing hikers to stay on trails from the Pacific Ocean to the ridgeline of the Santa Cruz Mountains. It will eventually become part of a 40-mile system of Bay-to-Sea trails.
— Peter Tokofsky
Reward offered in cold case
The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday a $200,000 reward for information about a 2016 homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead.
Police said at a press conference that they authorized the reward for any information that leads them to the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of San Francisco resident Keron Lamotte. Around 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2016, officers responded to the corner of Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue in the Oceanview neighborhood on reports of a shooting. Lamotte and another man in his 50s were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Lamottte died at the scene. The second victim survived after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neighborhood representative John Avalos said in a 2016 statement that the shooting had occurred shortly before a mural painting event was set to take place in the area.
— Bay City News
Smoke seen from planned burn
Firefighters were conducting a prescribed burn on nearly 20 acres east of the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir on Tuesday. Cal Fire staff say this is San Mateo County’s first prescribed burn larger than 5 acres east of the Santa Cruz Mountains in decades.
In addition to extensive fire equipment and a helicopter on site, smoke will likely be seen from Woodside, Belmont, Burlingame, Emerald Hills, San Carlos and parts of I-280.
The single-day effort is meant to remove dead and dying coyote brush and lower the risk of larger wildfires in the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission watershed. San Francisco’s 23,000 acres of land and three reservoirs hold drinking water for about 1 million people in San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Coastside County Water District purchases water from the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir when local sources are low. Combined with Pilarcitos Lake, also owned by SFPUC, the local water district gets about 72 percent of its water annually from San Francisco sources.
“The goals are to reduce those fire fuels and to reintroduce disturbance for plants and animals that are disturbance-dependent in the San Francisco watershed,” Cal Fire CZU Forester Sarah Collamer said.
— August Howell
