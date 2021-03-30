‘Beach Bites’ kicks off
The Pacifica Economic Development Committee has launched its Beach Bites Bingo game, hosted by the Pacifica Chamber of Commerce.
It works like this. Players download a Bingo card and dine at area restaurants to earn a square. Patrons attach the receipts after completing a row in any direction and submit it. Every two weeks, the committee will draw a winner who will receive a gift card that can be used at Pacifica restaurants or retailers.
For more information and a card, visit https://visitpacifica.com/beachbitesbingo/. Questions may be directed to pacificafun@gmail.com.
Sunrise service back on for Easter
The Pacifica community Easter sunrise service, led by Rev. Tom Nibbe, is set for this Sunday at the discovery site on Sweeney Ridge.
It will include Bible readings by members of the community and the Scottish bagpipes of David Vasheresse.
The first group of hikers will ascend from the end of Fassler Boulevard beginning at 6 a.m. sharp. The second group will assemble in vehicles at Eureka Square prior to 6 a.m. and travel together with police escort. Sun rises at 6:43 a.m., and timing is crucial, Nibbe said.
Nibbe notes those attending the service should dress warmly and for any weather. Dogs are welcome on leashes. Masks and social distancing is required.
Be Pacifica’s next poet laureate
Calling all poets and poetry enthusiasts in Pacifica. It is time to nominate the next Pacifica poet laureate. The poet laureate is an honorary three-year position. During that term, the poet laureate will act as ambassador and advocate for poetry, literature and the arts.
For a nomination/application form and instructions, visit cityofpacifica.org and navigate to the Department of Parks, Beaches and Recreation.
Deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on April 14. For more information, call (650) 738-7387 or email phippsb@ci.pacifica.ca.us.
— from staff reports
