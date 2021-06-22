Pacifica scientist sentenced for lying

A Pacifican who was a top NASA scientist has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine after he lied to federal authorities about his participation in a Chinese program U.S. officials say was intended to recruit Americans in sensitive industries.

Meyya Meyyappan, 66, will serve 30 days in prison for lying to the FBI, NASA officials, and investigators with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He pled guilty to making false statements regarding his employment by a Chinese government-funded program that recruited individuals with access to foreign technologies and intellectual property. He made his plea in January in U.S. District Court in New York.

Meyyappan was the chief scientist for exploration technology at the Center for Nanotechnology at NASA’s Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View. He was subject to restrictions and reporting requirements regarding, among other things, outside employment, travel and compensation. However, Meyyappan participated in China’s Thousand Talents Program, which is designed to woo those with access to sensitive U.S. information.

— from staff reports

State streamlines rent money application

Millions in rent money is still available for San Mateo County residents under a newly streamlined state application process.

Last week, the state updated its rent relief program to shorten the application for rent coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the number of documents required by half. The application portal is now available in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Tagalog at www.housing.ca.gov.

Of the $70 million available for rent and utilities in the county, just $27.5 million has been requested and only $2.17 million paid out so far, County Manager Mike Callagy said at a recent press briefing. Callagy said county leaders are advocating to the state to extend the moratorium on evictions that’s set to expire at the end of this month.

“We believe we need more time to reach more people in order to make sure we wipe out this incredible debt that people are under,” Callagy said.

 —Sarah Wright

Take part in harbor use survey

The San Mateo County Harbor District wants locals and visitors alike to share their thoughts on Pillar Point Harbor to help guide future planning for the area. The goal of the survey is to gauge how people most use the harbor and how satisfied users are with the amenities in the Pillar Point area.

The survey results will be incorporated into the harbor district’s master plan. Responses are due by Friday, June 25, and any additional comments or questions can be sent to Jane Gray at jgray@dudek.com. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/PillarPointHarbor to share your thoughts.

— from staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

City faces challenge to RV overnight parking ban

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The hearing on the preliminary injunction brought by three advocacy organizations against the city of Pacifica challenging the constitutionality of the RV overnight parking ban ordinance occurs virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria…

Cal Fire suspends burn permits

  • 0

The state fire agency announced Thursday morning it would suspend all burn permits and outdoor burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties effective immediately in response to dry conditions and increased fire danger.

Millions in rental assistance remains unspent

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Processing delays and the fact that many on the coast pay their rent under the table have plagued a state program that has only doled out a fraction of the $70 million set aside to help San Mateo County residents pay their rent in the midst of a devastating pandemic.

Beach Bites Bingo helps local businesses

Beach Bites Bingo helps local businesses

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Many local business owners were hurt by pandemic restrictions that kept customers away from their businesses. The city’s Economic Development Committee came up with a way to help.

Campaign information goes digital in Pacifica

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Fair Political Practices Commission requires candidates for office to file campaign disclosure statements in paper with original signatures. In Pacifica, that has meant a lot of paperwork for City Clerk Sarah Coffey. But on May 10, the City Council approved a way for candidates to file e…

Recommended for you