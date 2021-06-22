Pacifica scientist sentenced for lying
A Pacifican who was a top NASA scientist has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine after he lied to federal authorities about his participation in a Chinese program U.S. officials say was intended to recruit Americans in sensitive industries.
Meyya Meyyappan, 66, will serve 30 days in prison for lying to the FBI, NASA officials, and investigators with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He pled guilty to making false statements regarding his employment by a Chinese government-funded program that recruited individuals with access to foreign technologies and intellectual property. He made his plea in January in U.S. District Court in New York.
Meyyappan was the chief scientist for exploration technology at the Center for Nanotechnology at NASA’s Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View. He was subject to restrictions and reporting requirements regarding, among other things, outside employment, travel and compensation. However, Meyyappan participated in China’s Thousand Talents Program, which is designed to woo those with access to sensitive U.S. information.
— from staff reports
State streamlines rent money application
Millions in rent money is still available for San Mateo County residents under a newly streamlined state application process.
Last week, the state updated its rent relief program to shorten the application for rent coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the number of documents required by half. The application portal is now available in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Tagalog at www.housing.ca.gov.
Of the $70 million available for rent and utilities in the county, just $27.5 million has been requested and only $2.17 million paid out so far, County Manager Mike Callagy said at a recent press briefing. Callagy said county leaders are advocating to the state to extend the moratorium on evictions that’s set to expire at the end of this month.
“We believe we need more time to reach more people in order to make sure we wipe out this incredible debt that people are under,” Callagy said.
—Sarah Wright
Take part in harbor use survey
The San Mateo County Harbor District wants locals and visitors alike to share their thoughts on Pillar Point Harbor to help guide future planning for the area. The goal of the survey is to gauge how people most use the harbor and how satisfied users are with the amenities in the Pillar Point area.
The survey results will be incorporated into the harbor district’s master plan. Responses are due by Friday, June 25, and any additional comments or questions can be sent to Jane Gray at jgray@dudek.com. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/PillarPointHarbor to share your thoughts.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.