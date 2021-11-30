Skyline hosts ‘Holiday Bling’
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Skyline College is holding a vendors fair and open mic to spread a little holiday cheer.
The event, in the Fireside Room in Building 6, promises to support local small businesses and some student entrepreneurs. There will be featured performances and free refreshments.
For details, email Nate Nevado at nevadon@smccd.edu.
Fill a district board seat
The San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District has a seat available on the board of trustees, and the city of Pacifica is helping to recruit a volunteer to fill the position.
The district is governed by a board of 21 representatives from municipalities in the county. It exists to maintain a science-based response to pests like mosquitoes that pose a health hazard unless properly controlled. Board terms are either two or four years.
Applications are due on Thursday to the city clerk’s office. Email scoffey@pacifica.gov and specify that you are applying to the SMC Mosquito and Vector Control District in the “other” category on the application form. The form is available at cityofpacifica.org/government/committees.
— from staff reports
