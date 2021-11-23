Beach Break Entertainment to host festival

The Coastside’s Beach Break Entertainment is looking for California filmmakers to submit films for its upcoming inaugural film festival. 

The four categories for films include feature-length dramatic films, feature-length documentaries, short dramatic films and short documentaries. A committee will select the films to be screened at two venues in Half Moon Bay, Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. The screened films will then be voted on by the public and a jury of local filmmakers for the distinction of Beach Break’s Best of the Golden State. 

Submission details and more information are available at the Beach Break Film Festival page on FilmFreeway.com. Those interested can also contact Beach Break Entertainment founder Julie Mell at julie@beachbreakentertainment.com or by phone at (650) 575-8133.

— from staff reports

 

Police bring cheer over Thanksgiving

Once again this year, the Pacifica Police Department is helping to provide meals for homebound seniors during the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s a continuation of something started by now retired Sgt. Bob Mitchell.

This year’s Turkey Too from Folks in Blue effort provided gift cards to more than 115 clients of the local Meals on Wheels program. The cards were paid for by department staff.

Meals on Wheels needs help all year long. To learn more, visit cityofpacifica.org and look for Meals on Wheels under the Senior Services tab or call the program coordinator at (650) 738-7350.

— from staff reports

