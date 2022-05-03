Local artist in de Young gift shop

Pacifican Pamela Wiston, owner of Successories in Rockaway, will be showing her “Cute as a Button” jewelry incorporating antique buttons for the de Young Musuem’s Bouquet to Arts trunk show at the gift shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

The museum is located at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive in San Francisco.

— Jane Northrop

 

Supes return to in-person meetings

After more than two years of virtual meetings, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will return to in-person meetings in May, the county announced last week.

The next meeting on May 3 will take place at the board chambers, located at 400 County Center, Redwood City. The meeting will still be streamed virtually and some supervisors will still attend remotely.

There will be limited capacity at the board chambers and seats will be spaced out to allow for social distancing. People will also be able to view meetings in the lobby outside the board chambers. Masks are highly encouraged inside the chambers, but are not required, regardless of vaccination status.

— Bay City News

 

 Mental Health Month begins

The San Mateo Board of Supervisors kicked off Mental Health Month by making a proclamation honoring the designation on Tuesday, as cities prepare to hold educational and community events highlighting mental health throughout May. 

The supervisors have approved an initial $200,000 to fund mental health first-aid training for residents, Supervisor David J. Canepa announced on Sunday. 

"We've seen a heavy uptick in depression, particularly in our youth, during this pandemic, and no one is immune to it — not even me," said Canepa.

The training project will prepare residents to intervene early, and assist adults and youth experiencing mental health challenges or crises, Canepa said. 

 The county has several other events and educational trainings throughout the month of May, including an open house at the Felton Institute to discuss psychosis and bipolar issues, a Mind Your Health Festival at Cunha Middle School in Half Moon Bay, and a screening of the film "Angst" in San Carlos. 

For a full list of the month's events, go to smcmentalhealthmonth.org 

— Bay City News

