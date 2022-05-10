Torlakson show in Burlingame
Pacifican and artist James Torlakson will show new oil paintings and watercolors in “Americana: Finding Beauty in the Ordinary” from June 4 to July 8 at the Andra Norris Gallery, 311 Lorton Ave. in Burlingame. The opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 4.
“If you have never seen my artwork in person, you have never really seen my artwork, probably just jpegs of my work,” Torlakson wrote in an artist’s statement. “My artwork is not just evidence of technical mastery. My work emanates intense energy and emotion. … You will have a better idea why much of my artwork has found homes in museums if you come and see my paintings in person. I really want to share them with you.”
— Jane Northrop
‘Age friendly’ coalition considers housing
A practical forum called “Strategies for Finding Affordable or Subsidized Senior Housing” will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive.
If you are worried about rent increases or curious about applying for subsidized housing or interested in shared living arrangements managed by HIP Housing, this forum, presented by the Age Friendly Community Coalition, is for you.
Coalition members say one need that stands out is the ever-present issue of affordable housing for Pacificans or family members and friends. Many are surprised to learn that people with even moderate incomes were also eligible for a subsidized or below market rate apartment.
The coalition decided to partner with local service providers to offer an affordable senior housing workshop to provide up-to-date information on eligibility and application requirements for affordable senior apartments, strategies to search for this type of housing, constructive ways to deal with waiting lists and much more.
Roy Earnest, Pacifica’s Age Friendly Community Coalition chair, and Anita Rees, a coalition member and executive director of the Pacifica Resource Center will be the main presenters.
The information presented will demystify the application process for affordable senior housing and offer practical tips on how to access the application system for subsidized apartments where tenants, in most cases, pay no more than 30 percent of their monthly income.
— Jane Northrop
Caltrans works
south of Slide through summer
Caltrans road maintenance near Gray Whale Cove is expected to slow motorists on Highway 1 for at least the next five months, the state agency has announced.
A press release from Caltrans states that maintenance and traffic control will occur on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 2. Electronic signs warning of traffic delays have been put up along Highway 1 north of Montara and in Half Moon Bay.
A Caltrans spokesman said the state will be working on repairing the slope on the right of way and hillside between the Devil’s Slide tunnels and Gray Whale Cove. Crews will be conducting one-way traffic control while placing large boulders on the western side of the highway in an effort to stabilize it, Caltrans Acting Branch Chief of Public Affairs Alejandro Lopez said.
— August Howell
Venue change for Darmody memorial
There has been a change for the reception venue following the Jean Headley Darmody memorial services at The Chapel of the Sea on Saturday. The reception following the 11 a.m. services will now be held at Pacifica Moose Lodge, 776 Bradford Way, Pacifica. Please RSVP to yahsoo@gmail.com or call (415) 860-7977.
— from staff reports
County adopts Juneteenth holiday
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at its May 3 meeting to add Juneteenth as a holiday for all county employees effective this year. The June 19 observance of the end of slavery became a federal holiday last year.
In introducing the resolution to the supervisors, Assistant County Executive Peggy Jensen said that observing Juneteenth “allows us to recognize the history of racism in this country.”
The observance of Juneteenth originates with the reading of General Order No. 3 by Union Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. This was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, declaring that all persons held as slaves, “within any State or designated part of a State ... shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
Slavery continued in many areas of the U.S. following the proclamation. Many enslavers moved from other states to Texas where they could avoid enforcement of the law and continue the inhumane system.
Pacifica and Half Moon Bay have labor agreements completed prior to the introduction of the federal and county holiday, so, like most cities, they have not yet adopted it. A bill to establish Juneteenth as a state holiday is making its way through the California Legislature. This year the date falls on a Sunday, so the paid holiday will be on Monday, June 20.
— Peter Tokofsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.