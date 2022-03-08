Court sides with neighbors over Cal
A group of Berkeley residents won a victory Thursday morning in their bid to tie enrollment at the city's elite university to the construction of housing for its students. As a result, thousands of potential University of California, Berkeley, students may need to attend another university in the fall.
The California Supreme Court denied UC Berkeley's request to review a lower court ruling that requires the university to cap enrollment at 2020-21 levels. That means the lower court's ruling stands for now.
Phil Bokovoy, president of the group Save Berkeley's Neighborhoods, which filed the suit against the university, said his group is pleased with the court's ruling.
"This is devastating news for the students who have worked so hard for and have earned an offer of a seat in our fall 2022 class," said Chancellor Carol Christ and interim Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Catherine Koshland in a statement. "Our fight on behalf of every one of these students continues."
—Bay City News
Caltrain changes schedule
Caltrain announced that it will reduce the number of weekday trains it runs starting next week and lasting until early April to accommodate work in San Mateo and Burlingame on the electrification of the system.
The agency's Baby Bullet express service, which travels between San Francisco and San Jose in about an hour and stops only at a few popular stations, will not be operating starting Monday and ending April 1. Midday and evening service on weekdays and weekend service will not be affected, according to Caltrain.
The regular weekday schedule will resume April 4. The temporary schedule can be found at https://www.caltrain.com/schedules/Summary_of_Changes.html.
—Bay City News
Squid migrating due to climate change
Stanford researchers have solved a mystery about why a species of squid native to California has been found thriving in the Gulf of Alaska about 1,800 miles north of its expected range: climate change.
The answer raises more questions about the potential impacts on other species and ecosystems, according to a news release from Stanford New Service issued early Monday.
"When animals move, they're not just sightseeing," said Benjamin Burford, a former graduate student in biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford who led the research. Wherever the squid end up, they will breed, eat, and be eaten, and those actions will have inevitable consequences on the species around them, Burford explained.
The study was published in the March 4 issue of The American Naturalist and details how climate change ushered the squid north. It also documents how the squid has grown in size and lives twice as long as its California relatives.
The researchers identified a few climate change-related factors — warming waters, decreased oxygen saturation and shifting presence of competing species — that made it easier for any individual squid to meet its needs in Alaska than to meet them in its home range from Baja California to Monterey Bay. It is generally the type of squid found in grocery stores and fish markets in the state.
—Bay City News
Local gas prices highest in nation
California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation.
Motorists are paying on average 58 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did three weeks ago, as the statewide average price reached a national high of $5.28 Sunday in response to rising crude prices. That is $1.28 higher per gallon than the national average.
According to the Automobile Association of America, Bay Area drivers are paying from an average of $5.28 per gallon in Santa Cruz County to $5.46 per gallon in Napa County.
The state average was $4.68 in early February and $3.47 a year ago. The national average one year ago was $2.50. In San Mateo County, the average recorded by AAA was $5.40 a gallon.
—Bay City News
Fairfield opens in Pacifica
Pacifica has a newly branded hotel this week. Officially known as the Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites San Francisco Pacifica, the hotel at 500 Old County Road opened on March 2.
The 88-room property is owned by NVI Rani Inc. and managed by Johnson Hospitality of Danville. Andrew Roseman is the general manager.
Hotel amenities include a fitness center, valet laundry service, and complimentary Wi-Fi.
— from staff reports
