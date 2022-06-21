Fire department warns about fireworks
With fire season here and fireworks season just around the corner, the North County Fire Authority is asking residents to be very careful with any “safe and sane” fireworks purchased and lit in the city of Pacifica.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the fire department said it would augment staff on July 4 in preparation for emergencies caused by the celebration and the use of lighters, sparklers and easy-to-acquire explosives. The release notes there are thousands of emergency room visits every year related to the Fourth of July.
The city of Pacifica has passed an ordinance that holds “social hosts” liable if fireworks are illegally used on their property. The fine for violating the ordinance is $1,000.
— from staff reports
Coastside Amateur Radio Club sets field day
The Coastside Amateur Radio Club in Pacifica is hosting a public event, one that correlates with a national event called Field Day. Ham radio operators are setting up a portable operation outdoors as a training exercise.
This year Field Day is the weekend of June 25 and 26 and will be held in the upper parking lot at Oceana High School. The 24-hour event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and run through 8 a.m. on Sunday.
One of the goals of the club’s open house is to expose and educate the public about amateur radio, and how it is a civic and public service to the community, especially in times of natural disasters or other emergencies. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to the community.
For more information about the upcoming Field Day, visit the American Radio Relay League, the nonprofit that has sponsored and supported Field Day for over a century, arrl.org/field-day.
— Emma Spaeth
San Bruno police remove ordnance
An object found in San Bruno on Thursday afternoon, which was suspected of being an old, military ordnance, has been safely removed by the San Bruno Police Department’s explosive ordnance team.
After hours on the scene, the area around Bayhill Drive and Traeger Avenue was pronounced secure, according to police, and all streets were reopened to traffic. There are no further details.
— from staff reports
Candidate under scrutiny
A 48-year-old Cupertino woman who ran for the position of Santa Clara County sheriff in the primary election earlier this month has been charged with perjury for allegedly saying she had the law enforcement experience required to qualify for the job, prosecutors said Thursday.
Anh Colton, who finished last among the five candidates running for sheriff in the June 7 election, declared under penalty of perjury that she had the required experience, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. State law requires that candidates for county sheriff have at least one year of law enforcement experience within the past five years, but investigators could not find any evidence of Colton ever being a peace officer as she had claimed.
Colton faces up to four years in jail if convicted.
— Bay City News
Fireworks arrest in San Mateo
The San Mateo Police Department has begun fireworks season with a bust, obtaining illegal fireworks and explosives from an undercover operation, the department announced last week.
A police officer posed as someone interested in buying fireworks from the suspect, later identified as Jose Magana Gonzalez. The officer met Magana Gonzalez at a parking lot in San Mateo on June 11 and was sold 5 M-100s, which are illegally manufactured explosive devices, other firecrackers and marijuana. After the sale was complete, additional officers came to the scene and arrested Magana Gonzalez.
— Bay City News
