Parks commission meets tonight
The Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. tonight via Zoom connection. The agenda includes a discussion of childcare and the commission’s work plan for the coming year as well as a report from Director Michael Perez.
To watch proceedings, go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95832189618%202.
— from staff reports
Cliff rescue at Rockaway Quarry
North County Fire Authority took a woman who twisted her ankle on a cliff trail at the Rockaway Quarry to the hospital on Jan. 17. She was later discharged, said Inspector Mack Srivieng, of NCFA.
When she fell on the trail, she called 911 and dispatchers put her in touch with the California Highway Patrol, which sent a helicopter to the scene. CHP called North County Fire Authority, and two Pacifica engines were sent to examine her and give her medical aid, Srivieng said.
She had been hiking with her dog. A bystander agreed to look after her dog until she was released from the hospital, Srivieng said.
— Jane Northrop
Pacifica man gets probation for bomb threats
A Pacifica resident, arrested after making false bomb threats to a South San Francisco fitness center, was ordered to pay restitution fees and faces nine months in county jail.
Ernie Escanio, a 35-year-old Pacifica resident, was ordered by a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Jan. 19 to pay $1,108 in restitution to the South San Francisco Fire Department after making false bomb threats in 2019. Prosecutors say Escanio called twice to warn of bombs at the building, but his motive for the threats was not clear.
In February 2021, Escanio pleaded no contest to the felony charge on the condition of no state prison time. In December, a judge placed him on two years’ supervised probation with nine months in county jail.
— from staff reports
Residential burglaries in Park Pacifica
Officers from the Pacifica Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred at 8 p.m. on Jan. 20. The resident heard glass breaking and observed three unknown suspects entering the residence.
Upon seeing the resident, the suspects ran from the house and entered a black vehicle that fled the scene.
During the next several hours, the Pacifica police responded to two additional residential burglaries with addresses on Pio Pico Way and Grand Teton Drive. In all three cases, entry into the residence was made through a back sliding-glass door.
People with information regarding this crime are asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted on the website at cityofpacifica.org. Refer to case numbers 22-190, 22-191 and 22-194.
— from staff reports
