Wrongful death suit filed
The wife of a man killed while riding a bicycle on Highway 1 in Pacifica two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit against the driver of a van involved in the collision as well as the company that employed her.
Wayne Boykin was riding his electric bicycle north on Highway 1 just south of Westport Drive shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2020, when he was struck by a 2014 Ford van driven by Rubi Valdivia-Picos. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and later died of his injuries.
The van was owned by Spectrum Centers Schools and Programs of Contra Costa County and the company is also named in the suit.
The suit filed in San Mateo County Superior Court on Jan. 5 seeks unspecified damages.
— from staff reports
Police defuse mental health crisis at beach
At about 8 a.m. on Monday, Pacifica Police responded to a report that a man with a machete was in the midst of a mental health crisis on the hillside between Rockaway Beach and Linda Mar Beach. After a prolonged conversation, the man was taken to an area facility for crisis intervention.
Police arrived to see a naked man sitting on the ground and digging a hole with what police described as a “ large machete knife.” After a 90-minute conversation, the man was persuaded to be taken for help.
— from staff reports
Coastside Dance School holds performance
Coastside Dance School dancers held four mini performances for an audience of 400 in attendance at Sanchez Arts Center last month.
On Dec. 19, dancers showcased their many skills to holiday songs with dance routines in ballet, jazz, tap, and lyrical dance. Students, ages 3 to 14, danced as sugar plum fairies with the teddy bears in a winter wonderland of holiday decorations.
Spectators said the family event reminded the audience of holiday dance revues from days long ago.
— from staff report
Tennis court lights installed at Terra Nova
Last month, the city of Pacifica’s public works team hired SacTown Contractors Corp. through a competitive bid process to install new energy-efficient LED light fixtures at the Terra Nova High School tennis courts.
The Jefferson Union High School District operates the courts and the city of Pacifica maintains the lights through a memorandum of understanding. These courts are not only used by the high school, but also the Pacifica Tennis Club and the public.
There are no other lighted public courts in Pacifica. Especially during the winter months, the installation of the new lights allows for groups to have extended play or practice time.
The courts are open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year and 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, school vacation periods and holidays. Courts are not available to the public during high school programs.
Questions can be sent to the Department of Public Works Engineering Division at (650) 738-3767 or email engineering@ci.pacifica.ca.us. Contact the Department of Parks, Beaches and Recreation at (650) 738-7378 for more information about the use of the tennis courts.
— from staff report
Community college district vice chancellor agrees to plea
Jose Nunez, the vice chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District for 21 years, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last week after he was charged with 15 felony counts related to corruption and improper use of public funds over 11 years.
On Jan. 5, Nunez, 69, pleaded no contest to two felony charges of using district resources for political purposes, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced. Nunez admitted to using district funds to help elect Tom Mohr to the district board in 2018 and to help support a bond measure to benefit the district’s projects in 2020. As part of the plea agreement, the rest of Nunez’s remaining charges were dropped in exchange for his cooperation in the district attorney office’s ongoing two-year investigation into the community college district, which operates Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.
Nunez, who is out of custody, initially pled not guilty to all charges during a Dec. 22 arraignment, according to the district attorney’s office. He faces a maximum sentence of three years, eight months in state prison for the two felony convictions. The case was continued to July 15 for sentencing.
— August Howell
