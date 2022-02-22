Bill decriminalizes jaywalking
State Assemblymember Phil Ting of San Francisco last week announced he's proposed legislation to decriminalize jaywalking, which, he said, is often arbitrarily enforced and disproportionately affects people of color.
Assembly Bill 2147, the Freedom to Walk Act, would decriminalize jaywalking when the roadway is clear to cross.
Instead of repealing the state's jaywalking laws, the new bill would instead clarify an officer can only approach a pedestrian for jaywalking when there is immediate danger of a collision, according to Ting's office.
— Bay City News
Website tracks water conditions
The California Department of Water Resources has launched a new website for the public to track local, regional and statewide water conditions. The California Water Watch is available at cww.water.ca.gov/.
According to a department news release, the website brings together data from the department and other sources to provide dynamic real-time information on precipitation, temperature, reservoirs, snowpack, groundwater, streamflow, soil moisture and vegetation conditions. Visitors can enter an address to see local conditions and links to water supplier information. The website also allows users to compare data on local conditions by year and by region.
The website was developed in response to Gov. Newsom's call for a California version of the U.S. Drought Monitor website in his drought state of emergency proclamation.
— Bay City News
Freezing cold on tap this week
The forecast for the Bay Area this week just keeps getting colder.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch in effect through Friday for the North Bay, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Forecasters said these areas face possible sub-freezing temperatures that could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The coldest night is expected Thursday into Friday morning, when the entire Bay Area will likely see freezing temperatures.
— Bay City News
State marks dark time in history
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the widespread internment of Bay Area and West Coast U.S. citizens of Japanese descent. In recognition of this event, on Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Feb. 19 "A Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Evacuation."
United States Executive Order 9066, issued on Feb. 19, 1942, authorized the forced evacuation and incarceration of thousands of citizens because of their Japanese ancestry. Over 2 ½ years, the U.S. government removed Japanese Americans from their homes throughout the Bay Area and up and down the West Coast, separating families and forcing them into concentration camps.
Newsom's proclamation states: "We honor their sacrifice, as well as the resilience that made it possible for thousands of Japanese-American families to reclaim and rebuild their lives after the war. A decision motivated by discrimination and xenophobia, the internment of Japanese Americans was a betrayal of our most sacred values as a nation that we must never repeat. This stain on our history should remind us to always stand up for our fellow Americans, regardless of their national origin or immigration status, and protect the civil rights and liberties that we hold dear."
During the relocation process, a facility called the Tanforan Assembly Center was opened at the Tanforan Racetrack in San Bruno. Occupied from April 28, 1942, to Oct. 13, 1942, the assembly center held 8,033 evacuees from the San Francisco Bay Area.
— Bay City News
Equestrian Merit Scholarship accepts applications
Local high school seniors are invited to apply for the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship. The Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association are accepting applications now through April 30.
For the third year, the scholarship is sponsored by the two organizations to support a senior who has demonstrated involvement in equestrian activities, academic achievement, community service and has a financial need.
Eligible applicants are seniors who attend high school in San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, and who have been accepted to and plan to continue their education in the fall.
Applicants need to provide at least one reference letter from a faculty member, teacher or someone who can attest to their equestrian involvement. Up to three reference letters will be accepted. Finalists will be required to provide transcripts showing their grade-point average, and demonstrate the need for financial aid by submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or equivalent documentation. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
The award will be paid directly to the recipient's educational institution in support of their tuition, fees or board, and will be awarded in May 2022.
For more information or to access the application, visit whoa94062/grants-awards.
— Emma Spaeth
Man pleads not guilty to Princeton stabbing
A man accused of a stabbing in Princeton in 2020 pleaded not guilty to all charges in San Mateo County Superior Court last week. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Zachary Greenberg, of El Cerrito, also waived his right to a speedy trial. The case was continued to March 1.
In August 2020, Greenberg, then 30, was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly stabbed another man repeatedly because he was angry at the victim for riding his bike on the sidewalk.
Greenberg was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. At the time of his arrest, Greenberg was out on a felony bail bond for a high-profile case in 2019 that resulted in Greenberg facing multiple felony assault charges after confronting a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley, campus. Greenberg remains in custody on a $3 million bail.
— from staff reports
