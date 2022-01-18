Burglary suspect arrested in Pacifica
Pacifica police arrested a 42-year-old San Francisco resident following a burglary on Golden Bay Drive.
Police say a resident came home at 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 10 to find a man he didn’t know in his living room. The resident called police and managed to restrain the suspect until police arrived and took the intruder into custody.
Police arrested Yehong Huang and charged him with first degree burglary. He was taken to county jail.
Police say the man gained entry into the residence by kicking in the front door.
— from staff reports
Ad hoc committee to review council rules
Pacifica City Councilmember Mike O’Neill and Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck volunteered at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting to serve on an ad hoc subcommittee to develop and recommend updates to the City Council rules and ethics.
The council’s rules and code of ethics covers a broad range of topics including operation of City Council meetings, order of the agenda, council communications, member and public decorum, and City Council’s relationship with city staff, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse.
The City Council rules and code of ethics is a policy that has not been reviewed and updated since 2014, said Woodhouse. Recommendations developed by the ad hoc subcommittee would be brought back to City Council for consideration before the end of the fiscal year, he said.
— Jane Northrop
Fairmont neighbor loses fight
Steve Aronovsky, the plaintiff in the case against Ignatian Corp., St. Ignatius College Prep, Bayview Environmental Services Inc., City of Pacifica, and Devcon Construction Inc., lost his bid for a temporary restraining order that would have stopped work at the Fairmont School.
He hoped to stop the demolition of the Fairmont School building due to asbestos he alleged was not being properly removed and to have the artificial turf play field removed due to what Aronovsky called “toxic” materials in it that could cause harm to the neighborhood. The judge denied his request for a temporary restraining order on Jan. 5 in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Aronovsky also opposed the new sports buildings that St. Ignatius plans to put on the property.
— Jane Northrop
Spindrift Players cancel weekend
The Pacifica Spindrift Players canceled the first weekend of “The Mad Ones” performances, originally scheduled for Jan. 14-16. The show is now expected to open on Jan. 21.
The organization noted the spread of the Omicron variant in its decision and said the safety of the cast and the production team was a top priority. Many arts organizations have had to reschedule shows in recent weeks.
For more information, call PSP at (650) 359-8002 or go to pacificaspindriftplayers.org.
— from staff reports
