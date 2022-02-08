Pacifica man pleads in sexual assault case
A Pacifica man accused of lewd acts with a minor pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges in San Mateo County Superior Court last week.
Gabriel Vandam-Ballard, a 24-year-old Pacifica resident who was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in February 2021 on suspicion of sexual assault, pleaded no contest last week to felony charges of selling narcotics to a minor, two counts of oral copulation of a minor under 16, and meeting with a minor for the purpose of committing a lewd act.
Deputies arrested Vandam-Ballard last year at Gray Whale Cove after they learned he had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female victim, who was in the vehicle with him, according to a report from San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. The report claimed he had enticed the victim with drugs.
The plea was on the condition of five years, four months in state prison. Prosecutors sought a nine-year sentence. The case was continued to March 30 for a restitution report and sentencing. Vandam-Ballard remains in custody on $150,000 bail.
— from staff reports
Kidnapper denied parole again
An inmate arrested by the Pacifica Police Department more than four decades ago has been denied parole for the 21st time while serving time in state prison.
Troy Cooper, 82, currently serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole, was again denied parole on Thursday by a panel in Stockton. The parole board said Cooper, who has been in prison since 1976, had no insight on his crimes, no parole plans nor family support, and was argumentative with the panel during the hearing. He will not be eligible for parole for another three years.
Cooper, who was arrested in 1975, at age 36, had his last parole hearing in February 2017. Before his preliminary hearing in 1976, he pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping. Prosecutors say he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint and forced her to drive around Pacifica, intending to sexually assault her before fleeing when police drove by. Cooper had prior convictions for rape and robbery.
— from staff reports
Woodside appears to abandon lion habitat idea
The city of Woodside will comply with a new state housing law despite a decision by the town council that delayed its implementation over the possibility that it could be exempt due to local mountain lion habitat.
The new law, SB9, is intended to help the state dig out of its severe housing crisis by requiring cities to allow up to four units on parcels currently designated for single-family homes.
On Jan. 25, the town council "paused acceptance of SB9 applications while town staff continued to study and determine" whether local mountain lion habitat would limit the law's implementation, according to a statement posted on the town's website Sunday. Two days later, Woodside Planning Director Jackie Young wrote a memo stating that the entire town was exempt from the law since the lions are currently a "candidate" for being designated as a threatened species.
Meanwhile, the town received notice from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife "that the entire town of Woodside cannot be considered habitat," according to the city's statement Sunday.
"As such, the Town Council has directed staff to immediately begin accepting SB9 applications," the statement reads.
The town had received widespread media coverage of its decision and on Sunday California Attorney General Rob Bonta weighed in.
"Woodside declared its entire suburban town a mountain lion sanctuary in a deliberate and transparent attempt to avoid complying with SB 9," Bonta wrote in a letter to town leaders. "My message to Woodside is simple: Act in good faith, follow the law, and do your part to increase the housing supply. If you don't, my office won't stand idly by."
— Bay City News
Company pays fine for illegal dumping
A contracting service based in Livermore last week agreed to pay nearly $29,000 as a penalty for illegally dumping waste in unincorporated San Mateo County, prosecutors said on Feb. 2.
The complaint alleged that crews used a trailer to dump waste, which contained liquid slurry, at a trail near Whiskey Hill Road and Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park. The nighttime dumping occurred in January 2021. Prosecutors said the dumping occurred upslope from Bear Creek, a habitat for federally protected steelhead trout.
Someone from the nearby Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve reported the incident. Authorities found samples of diesel and motor oil compounds. The district attorney’s office identified On-Site Commercial Services Inc. as responsible for the dumping and filed a complaint on Jan. 27. The company agreed to pay $28,927 in civil penalties after a judgment was filed in court on Feb. 2.
— August Howell
New express lanes on 101
New express lanes on U.S. Highway 101 from the Santa Clara County line to Whipple Avenue in Redwood City officially open on Friday, officials with the San Mateo Transit District announced. The express lanes will operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
Express lanes are available for drivers enrolled in the FasTrak system. All customers must have a FasTrak Flex to qualify for free or reduced tolls in the express lanes, as it allows them to disclose how many passengers they are carrying, officials said. Those without valid FasTrak accounts will be in violation and are subject to fines and penalties.
People driving in carpools with three or more people, as well as buses, will be able to travel free of charge in the express lanes. Customers driving clean air vehicles such as cars that run on fuel cells, battery or plug-in hybrids that have a valid clean-air vehicle decal from the Department of Motor Vehicles will qualify for a 50 percent toll discount when the lanes first open, officials said.
More information about the project can be found at 101express.com.
— Bay City News
Equestrian leader suspected in molestation
A man who is an equestrian coach for youth and adults in San Mateo County has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of child molestation, a spokesperson for the San Mateo Sheriff's Office has announced.
Michael Traurig is accused of sexually molesting a 13-year-old juvenile in May of 2019 in unincorporated San Mateo County. He has also been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an adult in Los Angeles County.
A no-bail felony warrant was issued for Traurig on Jan. 26, and he was arrested with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said.
Traurig was transferred to San Mateo County where he appeared in court on Jan. 31. His bail has been set at $1 million.
— Bay City News
Get married on Valentine’s Day
The San Mateo County Clerk's Office is holding extended office hours on three days this month for people wanting to marry on Valentine's Day or a date full of 2s.
The extended hours include Valentine's Day, on Feb. 14, and Feb. 22 (2/22/22), when wedding ceremonies will be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the clerk's office at 555 County Center in Redwood City.
The clerk's office usually holds four weddings per day, but the extended hours will allow that number to double on the these special days.
A marriage license costs $79 for public or $80 for confidential, plus $17 for a certified copy, and a standard ceremony costs $65. For an additional $50, the clerk's office will provide a webcast and DVD of the ceremony so loved ones can watch online or afterwards. A long-stemmed red rose will also be provided to couples who wed on the these dates in February.
People can select a date and time for the ceremony at https://apps.smcacre.org/marsched/schedule.aspx.
— Bay City News
