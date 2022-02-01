Police arrest three after burglary

Three juvenile suspects were arrested for burglary and other charges on Saturday after a wild chase through Pacifica.

It began about 3:12 p.m., when Pacifica police responded to a call from the 400 block of Old County Road. A caller said that their car window was smashed and that three people were getting away in a green Toyota Prius with tinted windows.

An officer spotted the alleged getaway car headed north on Highway 1. A chase ensued, but it seemed the Prius had gotten away, headed east on Brighton Road. That’s when dispatch received a call that a car had hit a fence at the corner of Brighton and Ressa roads. Three people were spotted running from the scene. The three juveniles were found hiding in a yard and taken into custody.

Police found a loaded firearm in the Prius and it had been reported stolen.

The three were charged with burglary, conspiracy, felony evading and weapons crimes.

— from staff reports

