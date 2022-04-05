County names new CIO
In his 26 years with the County of San Mateo, Mike Wentworth has worn many hats and filled many roles as he traversed departments and rose in the ranks.
After Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, add chief information officer (CIO)/director of the information services department to that list.
Following a nationwide recruitment, County Executive Officer Mike Callagy has named Wentworth to permanently fill the position he’s held on an interim basis since May 2021.
As CIO, Wentworth will oversee a department charged with supporting all county departments’ technological needs. The department has 135 full-time positions and expects to spend $79.9 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Thousands leave Silicon Valley
Tens of thousands of people left Silicon Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic, but local housing and economics experts aren't too worried about the mass exodus.
The metro area encompassing San Jose, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale lost nearly 43,000 people between April 2020 and July 2021, according to recently released census data. That's almost eight times more than the year before the start of the pandemic when the region lost roughly 5,400 residents.
The trend is mostly driven by people moving away from the area, data shows. Silicon Valley also saw a big jump in its death rate, likely exacerbated by the pandemic. More than 13,000 people died between April 2020 and July 2021 — a jump from nearly 3,000 deaths the previous year.
Brett Caviness, president of the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors, said the census data is already outdated in Silicon Valley's real estate market, as Realtors are seeing a surge for rentals and condos again.
