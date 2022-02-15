Pacifica School District to replace roofs
Some local schools are preparing to put a new roof over the heads of their students. Vallemar Elementary School will have a new roof as well as the portable classrooms at Sunset Ridge Elementary School. At Ortega Elementary School, administrators are preparing to re-roof the main corridor.
“The board approved our recommendation of awarding the contract to Andy’s Roofing Co. for repair and replacement at Vallemar, portable classrooms at Sunset Ridge and the Ortega main corridor,” wrote PSD Superintendent Heather Olsen in an email to the Tribune.
The lowest bidder was Andy’s Roofing Co., with a base bid of $580,000 plus $106,100 for the Ortega main corridor roof, wrote Josie Peterson, chief business official, in a board memo for the meeting.
Roof recoating at Ocean Shore School, at a cost of $79,900, was in a bid alternative not approved.
The contract will be funded by the Measure O bond, Peterson wrote.
—Jane Northrop
Rotary presents dictionaries to third-graders
Pacifica’s third-graders received a special spring surprise when members of the Rotary Club of Pacifica visited their schools to deliver a brand-new Macmillan Dictionary to each of them.
For the 15th year, Rotarians purchased and distributed more than 340 dictionaries to all third-graders in the Pacifica School District schools including Linda Mar, Ortega, Ocean Shore, Vallemar, along with Good Shepherd School.
Rotarian Sven Geffkin chaired this year’s dictionary project with help
from all club members
who labeled the dictionaries and presented them to students. Each dictionary contains a Rotary book plate on which students sign their names and a plate presenting Rotary’s Four Way test, the ethical standard by which Rotarians conduct their lives. It asks each student, of the things we say and do: Is it the Truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And, will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Pacifica’s Rotary Club meets at 7:15 on Tuesday morning at Sharp Park Restaurant. Meetings are also available via Zoom. Call Rotary President Patrick Hall at (650) 355-2996 for further information or visit the website at PacificaRotary.com.
— from staff reports
$10 million set for COVID-19 relief
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week allocated about $10 million of federal funding to help local businesses and individuals most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding will go towards family child care providers, children’s summer programs, housing programs, small businesses, job development and infrastructure. County staff chose those focus areas based on the needs of county residents.
The county allocated almost $4.7 million for child care providers, which would help them expand their capacity and extend the length of summer programs.
Money for these programs comes from the remainder of the $74 million in funding the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act last May. The county expects to receive another $74 million this May.
The county also received almost $1 million in state funding through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. On Tuesday, supervisors authorized the county to administer this program.
— Bay City News
Search turns up no one at Rockaway
Emergency crews responded to Rockaway Beach at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 following a report of a surfer in distress. However, the subsequent search failed to find anyone in harm’s way.
North County Fire Authority was joined by U.S. Coast Guard air and marine units. They turned up nothing and there was no sign of property on the beach that may have belonged to someone who was missing.
— from staff reports
Man pleads guilty to ‘boogaloo’ killing
A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of a Federal Protective Service officer and the wounding of a second security officer in Oakland in 2020.
Steven Carrillo, 33, entered the guilty plea in federal court in San Francisco for the murder of David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of a second officer as a large protest was happening in downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. The shootings followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody days earlier.
The shooting led to a manhunt that ended eight days later when authorities went to Carrillo’s home in Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County where he allegedly shot and killed sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and injured a second deputy.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Carrillo, who was an active-duty Air Force member assigned to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, killed Underwood as part of the “boogaloo” movement that seeks to incite “a violent uprising against perceived government tyranny.”
Under the plea agreement, Carrillo faces 41 years in prison for the killing of Underwood and wounding the second officer in Oakland. He initially pleaded not guilty.
— Bay City News
Bill would mandate remote meeting option
Local governments would be required to permanently offer the option of virtual participation in public meetings under a bill introduced this week in the state Legislature.
In addition to making permanent the remote access to and livestreams of public meetings, Assembly Bill 1944 would allow local governmental bodies that meet remotely to waive a provision of the state’s Brown Act that requires public officials to disclose their private address if they intend to participate in meetings virtually.
Co-author Assemblyman Alex Lee of San Jose argued that teleconferenced meetings and remote participation options have made it far easier for members of the public, who may be unable to attend a government meeting on a weekday morning, to express their thoughts on local policy matters.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year, saying that the bill would have limited meeting flexibility and increased operating costs for the affected cities, counties and other governmental bodies.
— Bay City News
Gas prices continue to rise
California motorists are paying two cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did one month ago, as the statewide average climbed to $4.702 in response to rising crude prices.
Bay Area drivers are paying even more. Only Solano County had an average price lower than the state average — and only by 1 cent — according to Monday’s figures from the Automobile Association of America.
The state average — the highest in the nation — was $4.680 one week ago, $4.652 one month ago and $3.475 one year ago. The nation’s average is $3.488, up nearly 5 cents from a week ago and 18 cents higher than a month ago. The national average one year ago was $2.505.
Drivers filling their cars in San Francisco are paying the most of any Bay Area county at $4.892. In only three California counties — Mono, Humboldt and Del Norte — do drivers pay higher prices.
The average cost of a gallon of gas in San Mateo County is $4.83.
— Bay City News
JUHSD takes flak over project
Community members gathered on Monday afternoon at City Hall in Daly City to protest plans by the Jefferson Union High School District to remove a 20-year-old community garden to redevelop the Serramonte Del Rey neighborhood.
The school district plans to replace outdated district facilities with faculty and staff apartment housing and will eventually develop the site at Serramonte Boulevard, Campus Drive and Callan Boulevard with six buildings, including one up to 14 stories tall.
The district sees the project as a future revenue stream and plans to include a community garden in the new space. The City Council approved the preliminary plan on Jan. 10, the district said.
Garden supporters said the proposed development will obstruct coastal ridgeline views and damage a ridgeline above the garden that protects a fruit orchard, vegetable plots and native plants from coastal fog and wind. School officials counter that the project will include a new community garden.
“The new Serramonte
Del Rey Neighborhood project will double the amount
of the open space at this site by creating family-friendly public parks that include an ADA-accessible community garden, a central green, a playground and a recreation trail,” Toni Presta, superintendent of the Jefferson Union High School District, said in a statement.
— Bay City News
