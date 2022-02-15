Pacifica School District to replace roofs

Some local schools are preparing to put a new roof over the heads of their students. Vallemar Elementary School will have a new roof as well as the portable classrooms at Sunset Ridge Elementary School. At Ortega Elementary School, administrators are preparing to re-roof the main corridor. 

Classrooms at Ortega Middle School

Classrooms at Ortega Middle School in Pacifica on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 

“The board approved our recommendation of awarding the contract to Andy’s Roofing Co. for repair and replacement at Vallemar, portable classrooms at Sunset Ridge and the Ortega main corridor,” wrote PSD Superintendent Heather Olsen in an email to the Tribune. 

The lowest bidder was Andy’s Roofing Co., with a base bid of $580,000 plus $106,100 for the Ortega main corridor roof, wrote Josie Peterson, chief business official, in a board memo for the meeting.

Roof recoating at Ocean Shore School, at a cost of $79,900, was in a bid alternative not approved.

The contract will be funded by the Measure O bond, Peterson wrote.

—Jane Northrop

 

Rotary presents dictionaries to third-graders

Pacifica Rotary President Patrick Hall and President-elect Colleen Wright

Pacifica Rotary President Patrick Hall and President-elect Colleen Wright celebrate the distribution of dictionaries with third-graders at Ocean Shore School.

Pacifica’s third-graders received a special spring surprise when members of the Rotary Club of Pacifica visited their schools to deliver a brand-new Macmillan Dictionary to each of them.

For the 15th year, Rotarians purchased and distributed more than 340 dictionaries to all third-graders in the Pacifica School District schools including Linda Mar, Ortega, Ocean Shore, Vallemar, along with Good Shepherd School.

Rotarian Sven Geffkin chaired this year’s dictionary project with help

from all club members

who labeled the dictionaries and presented them to students. Each dictionary contains a Rotary book plate on which students sign their names and a plate presenting Rotary’s Four Way test, the ethical standard by which Rotarians conduct their lives. It asks each student, of the things we say and do: Is it the Truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And, will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Pacifica’s Rotary Club meets at 7:15 on Tuesday morning at Sharp Park Restaurant. Meetings are also available via Zoom. Call Rotary President Patrick Hall at (650) 355-2996 for further information or visit the website at PacificaRotary.com.

— from staff reports

 

$10 million set for COVID-19 relief

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week allocated about $10 million of federal funding to help local businesses and individuals most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will go towards family child care providers, children’s summer programs, housing programs, small businesses, job development and infrastructure. County staff chose those focus areas based on the needs of county residents.

The county allocated almost $4.7 million for child care providers, which would help them expand their capacity and extend the length of summer programs.

Money for these programs comes from the remainder of the $74 million in funding the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act last May. The county expects to receive another $74 million this May.

The county also received almost $1 million in state funding through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. On Tuesday, supervisors authorized the county to administer this program.

— Bay City News

 

Search turns up no one at Rockaway

Emergency crews responded to Rockaway Beach at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 following a report of a surfer in distress. However, the subsequent search failed to find anyone in harm’s way.

North County Fire Authority was joined by U.S. Coast Guard air and marine units. They turned up nothing and there was no sign of property on the beach that may have belonged to someone who was missing.

— from staff reports

 

Man pleads guilty to ‘boogaloo’ killing

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of a Federal Protective Service officer and the wounding of a second security officer in Oakland in 2020. 

Steven Carrillo, 33, entered the guilty plea in federal court in San Francisco for the murder of David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of a second officer as a large protest was happening in downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. The shootings followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody days earlier. 

The shooting led to a manhunt that ended eight days later when authorities went to Carrillo’s home in Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County where he allegedly shot and killed sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and injured a second deputy. 

Federal prosecutors alleged that Carrillo, who was an active-duty Air Force member assigned to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, killed Underwood as part of the “boogaloo” movement that seeks to incite “a violent uprising against perceived government tyranny.”

Under the plea agreement, Carrillo faces 41 years in prison for the killing of Underwood and wounding the second officer in Oakland. He initially pleaded not guilty. 

— Bay City News

 

Bill would mandate remote meeting option

Local governments would be required to permanently offer the option of virtual participation in public meetings under a bill introduced this week in the state Legislature.

In addition to making permanent the remote access to and livestreams of public meetings, Assembly Bill 1944 would allow local governmental bodies that meet remotely to waive a provision of the state’s Brown Act that requires public officials to disclose their private address if they intend to participate in meetings virtually.

Co-author Assemblyman Alex Lee of San Jose argued that teleconferenced meetings and remote participation options have made it far easier for members of the public, who may be unable to attend a government meeting on a weekday morning, to express their thoughts on local policy matters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year, saying that the bill would have limited meeting flexibility and increased operating costs for the affected cities, counties and other governmental bodies.

— Bay City News

 

Gas prices continue to rise

California motorists are paying two cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did one month ago, as the statewide average climbed to $4.702 in response to rising crude prices.

Bay Area drivers are paying even more. Only Solano County had an average price lower than the state average — and only by 1 cent — according to Monday’s figures from the Automobile Association of America. 

The state average — the highest in the nation — was $4.680 one week ago,  $4.652 one month ago and $3.475 one year ago. The nation’s average is $3.488, up nearly 5 cents from a week ago and 18 cents higher than a month ago. The national average one year ago was $2.505.

Drivers filling their cars in San Francisco are paying the most of any Bay Area county at $4.892. In only three California counties — Mono, Humboldt and Del Norte — do drivers pay higher prices.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in San Mateo County is $4.83.

— Bay City News

 

JUHSD takes flak over project

Community members gathered on Monday afternoon at City Hall in Daly City to protest plans by the Jefferson Union High School District to remove a 20-year-old community garden to redevelop the Serramonte Del Rey neighborhood.

The school district plans to replace outdated district facilities with faculty and staff apartment housing and will eventually develop the site at Serramonte Boulevard, Campus Drive and Callan Boulevard with six buildings, including one up to 14 stories tall.

The district sees the project as a future revenue stream and plans to include a community garden in the new space. The City Council approved the preliminary plan on Jan. 10, the district said.

Garden supporters said the proposed development will obstruct coastal ridgeline views and damage a ridgeline above the garden that protects a fruit orchard, vegetable plots and native plants from coastal fog and wind. School officials counter that the project will include a new community garden.

“The new Serramonte

Del Rey Neighborhood project will double the amount

of the open space at this site by creating family-friendly public parks that include an ADA-accessible community garden, a central green, a playground and a recreation trail,” Toni Presta, superintendent of the Jefferson Union High School District, said in a statement.

— Bay City News

School district officials

School district officials say a new community garden is part of the plans for Serramonte Del Rey.

Illustration courtesy JUHSD

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Hats off to local woman working to keep others warm

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Ninety-year-old Marilyn Jones counts her five children, 30 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren as the best gifts in her life. Now, she’s decided she wants to work on some gifts of her own.

College of San Mateo plans return to coast

College of San Mateo plans return to coast

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

After a hiatus of more than a decade, the College of San Mateo will again offer classes in Half Moon Bay beginning this month. In partnership with the Cabrillo Unified School District, the college will offer courses at Half Moon Bay High School, Pilarcitos High School and La Costa Adult Scho…

City releases draft General Plan that could govern growth for decades
featured

City releases draft General Plan that could govern growth for decades

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Pacifica released its General Plan 2040, Sharp Park Specific Plan and an associated draft environmental impact report Friday night. The general plan — the foundational document for all city planning — has not been updated since 1980.

Avoid fog of confusion over COVID-19
featured

Avoid fog of confusion over COVID-19

  • Dr. Vic Froelicher Special to the Tribune
  • 0

If you feel confused about COVID-19 now, don’t feel alone. There is a lot of confusion out there, not just because of radicals and “fake news” but even from bonafide health care experts.

breaking

Pacifica police defuse mental health crisis

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

At about 8 a.m. this morning, Pacifica Police responded to a report that a man with a machete was in the midst of a mental health crisis on the hillside between Rockaway Beach and Linda Mar Beach. After a prolonged conversation, the man was taken to an area facility for crisis intervention.

Pacifica hosts all-star swim meet

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Every year in January, Southern California Swimming brings up to 32 swimmers to the Pacific Coast All-Star Meet where they compete against athletes from the Pacific Northwest in a West Coast battle in the pool. This year the meet will be held on Jan. 8 and 9 in Pacifica at the Jean E. Brink …

Mountain lion seen on Valencia Way

  • 0

A mountain lion was spotted with a chicken it had taken from a backyard coop of a residence in the 1100 block of Valencia Way at 7:33 a.m. on Dec. 26, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.

Harbor District’s Master Plan open for comment

  • By August Howell
  • 0

The San Mateo County Harbor District last month held its fourth public workshop to review its upcoming Master Plan, a document that will guide the agency’s priorities and projects for the foreseeable future.

Coastsiders with intellectual disabilities hit the ice

Coastsiders with intellectual disabilities hit the ice

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

In 2003, One Step Beyond was founded by a family that struggled to find post-high school programs for their daughter with intellectual disabilities. They wanted to create a program to help adults continue learning and growing. 

Horsley named board president

Horsley named board president

  • Updated
  • 0

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley was appointed president of the board in ceremonies held on Tuesday in Redwood City. Horsley represents the county’s third district, which includes the Coastside.

Recommended for you