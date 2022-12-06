Linda Mar fire displaces 2
Two people in Pacifica have been displaced following a fire in their residence on the evening of Nov. 28, the North County Fire Authority said.
Six fire companies responded to the blaze in the 900 block of Linda Mar Boulevard at approximately 7:19 p.m.
Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from a multifamily residence. They made an aggressive attack and began search and rescue operations, but no one was inside at the time, the fire authority spokesperson said.
The fire was extinguished, and no other buildings were affected. The North County Fire Authority noted that the building's sprinkler system activated, which confined the fire to its origin area.
Two residents are now displaced and were aided by the Red Cross. There were no injuries.
— Bay City News
Rockslides close Highway 1 near Big Sur
Caltrans says moderate and widespread storm damage has closed Highway 1 in both directions, from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Fuller's Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.
The closure originally went into effect Saturday afternoon at the request of CHP after reports of rockslides and debris on the roadway.
Storm damage assessments on Sunday revealed dozens of areas of concern, ranging from rocks and debris on the roadway throughout sections of the closure area, to more serious slides at Cow Cliffs, where a large rock breached the containment area.
Maintenance teams continued assessment and cleanup on Sunday.
Geotech engineers will be on site Monday morning to assess areas of most concern.
Highway 1 remains open from the Monterey Peninsula to the closure area, and from Ragged Point to the Cambria and Morro Bay areas.
— Bay City News
Police make arrest after robberies
One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday.
San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16. Police said one suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Alameda resident Mosese Taunaholo, allegedly walked inside the laundromat and brandished a handgun. After one man inside refused to go outside, Taunaholo began to punch him and carried him outside, said police. He was then joined by his brother, Tevita Taunaholo, and together they assaulted the victim until he was unconscious, according to the police. They also took his car keys and personal belongings.
The two then fled the area. Later that day, police officers located one of two cars stolen that day at Southland Mall in Hayward, and later found Mosese Taunaholo exiting a bathroom. At the scene, police said they confiscated three wallets, a replica handgun and one of the victim's stolen keys. Upon further investigation, police identified 21-year-old Philimon Lauaki as a suspect in the robberies. He was arrested in Oakland.
— Bay City News
Santa Clara DA quits Twitter
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Monday that he will deactivate his office's Twitter account due to the recent rise in hate speech on the platform.
In a statement, Rosen called on other district attorneys around the country to leave Twitter in an effort to stand against racist and homophobic speech.
Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League found that the use of slurs against Black people, Jewish people and gay and transgender people spiked on the platform in the first full week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter.
In addition, the ADL found a 61.3 percent increase in anti-Semitic tweets referencing "Jews or Judaism" during the two weeks following Musk's takeover of Twitter in late October, compared to the two weeks prior.
Rosen also noted that Musk himself has posted tweets that include the Pepe the Frog meme, which is not explicitly anti-Semitic but is frequently used by online anti-Semites and the alt-right.
"Every American has a moral obligation to fight against hate speech. There are many ways to do that, large and small," Rosen said. "Here's one way: Quit Twitter. My Office — the largest prosecutor's office in Northern California — is quitting Twitter."
— Bay City News
