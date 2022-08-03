Dogs prepare to hang paws at Linda Mar
Organizers are expecting some “ruff” waves and hairy conditions on Saturday, Aug. 6, when the World Dog Surfing Championships return to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.
Entrants will check in starting at 9 a.m. and the heats begin at 10 a.m., running until 1 p.m. That is followed by awards and prizes.
Even if your dog can’t surf, there will be plenty to do on the beach. There is a pet wellness fair onsite with veterinarians and others on hand to give your dog a checkup, clip their nails and other good stuff. The Surf Dog Village will be active throughout the day.
Additionally, expect a “fetch competition,” a costume contest and a mobile adoption center.
There are a number of awards for dogs both small and large.
For details, visit surfdogchampionships.com.
— from staff reports
Police make burglary arrests
Pacifica police arrested two men Sunday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools after police pursued and then stopped the vehicle they were in, police said Monday. A third man is still at large
Officers observed a silver Nissan Juke traveling south on Highway 1 near Reina Del Mar Avenue at approximately 12:14 a.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop due to vehicle code violations, they said.
The Nissan failed to stop, police said, and a short pursuit was initiated until the vehicle stopped in the 1100 block of Barcelona Drive. Officers said the driver hopped out of the car and fled on foot into a wooded area. The two other occupants of the car were detained.
The San Bruno and Colma police departments assisted, but the suspect was never located.
Officers searched the Nissan and said they found numerous power tools consistent with those used in car and catalytic converter thefts. They also allege that they found several catalytic converter accessories.
The two passengers, men ages 35 and 41, were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing burglary tools.
—Bay City News
