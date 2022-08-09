Arts celebration includes coast
The San Mateo County Office of Arts and Culture and the Arts Commission present the first countywide celebration of arts and culture during the entire month of August.
The theme, “Building Community through the Arts,” is focused on highlighting the diverse programs, activities and events happening all the time throughout the county. It culminates from 12 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the San Mateo Central Park outdoor stage with a program of dance, music, spoken poetry, theater and more.
This summer there are some free local Coastside events.
From 3 to 7 p.m. on the first Thursdays of the month, attend Make It Main Street in downtown Half Moon Bay. Visit makeitmainstreethmb.org for details.
And from 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 14, there is an artist’s talk by Tiffany Schmierer, at Sanchez Art Center, 1220B Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica. For information, go to sanchezartcenter.org.
— from staff reports
POST searches for new board members
The Peninsula Open Space Trust, which holds land on the coast, is searching for new board members.
Interested candidates can apply through Sept. 9. A link to the application and more information can be found at potrerogroup.com/executive-search/post-board-member.
“Conducting an open search is a newer practice, not just for us, but for the nonprofit sector in general. We are committed to continued strong governance and bringing new voices and diverse perspectives to every aspect of our work. A public search helps serve both of these goals,” said Suzanne Sullivan, chair of POST’s Board.
— from staff reports
‘Civics 101’
demystifies local government
If you are interested in local government and how your tax dollars become real work in San Mateo County, there is a course for you. It’s called “Civics 101” and its San Mateo County’s citizens academy.
A series of workshops and hands-on exercises will provide an in-depth look at how government works and demystify the process. The workshops are led by county officials and elected leaders.
“This is a unique opportunity for anyone who lives, works or goes to school in San Mateo County to see how local government works,” county Supervisor Carole Groom said in a prepared statement.
The academy runs from 6:30 to 8:40 p.m. on nine consecutive Tuesdays beginning Sept. 6. Sessions are mostly held at 501 Winslow St. in Redwood City. Classes are capped at 65 people.
To apply, visit https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/civics-101-academy. For answers to your questions, email Eric Forgaard at eforgaard@smcgov.org, or call 650-363-4123.
— from staff reports
County filling Farmworker Committee
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is looking for members to fill its new Farmworker Advisory Committee, which will pay farmworkers and a family member to advise the county on policies to help underserved agricultural workers.
The 10-member committee will be composed of four farmworkers, three employees of nonprofits, one family of a farmworker, a worker in the agriculture industry, and a member of the San Mateo County Agricultural Advisory Committee. To apply and learn more, visit tinyurl.com/SMCfarmworker or call (650) 208-5798. The application period ends Aug. 26, and interviews will be conducted from Sept. 12-16. The first meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16.
The committee was formed by a unanimous Board of Supervisors in June to highlight issues facing the farmworker population and provide recommendations on how to help. The committee will meet a minimum of six times a year. Both the farmworkers and the family members will be paid $100 for each meeting they attend. Meetings will have live translation in Spanish.
— August Howell
