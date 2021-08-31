Blood drive set for Sunday
Blood centers across the country say there is an urgent need for donations. To help during this time, St. Peter Catholic Church will be sponsoring a lifesaving blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 700 Oddstad Blvd in Pacifica. To schedule an appointment, visit https://donors.vitalant.org/ and enter your unique blood drive code: spcc, or call (877) 258-4825.
All eligible donors are urged to make an appointment now to help rebuild the blood supply to normal levels.
— from staff reports
Rancho Day Fiesta, interpretive center opening
The San Mateo County Historical Association will present its annual Rancho Day Fiesta at the Sanchez Adobe Historic Site, 1000 Linda Mar Blvd. from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 18. This year, there is an important addition.
The historical association will also be opening its new interpretive center’s exhibition galleries. Rancho Day is a free, living-history event for the whole family. Visitors are invited to stamp leather, make husk dolls and participate in other California rancho-era activities. At 12:30 p.m. there will be a grand opening for the interpretive center. Exhibits depict the three eras of California history represented on the site: the Ohlone village of Pruristac, a Spanish mission agricultural outpost, and the abode home of Californio rancho owner Don Francisco Sanchez.
For more information go to historysmc.org.
— from staff reports
Sign up for Pacific Beach Coalition’s cleanup dates
Join Pacific Beach Coalition for California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 18 at one of 35 sites.
To target littered streets or another place instead of joining a coalition, work can be logged on the group’s Clean Swell app with PBC as your group name. That will be added to the total numbers for Coastal Cleanup Day.
Many have already signed to clean up, restore habitat or garden at needy locations in Pacifica such as Roberts Road, Manor Shopping Center, the streets of West Sharp Park, Palmetto Avenue, Adobe Drive, the Community Center and Vallemar.
Bring gloves and buckets, if possible, for cleanup or habitat restoration. Mask required.
Coastal Cleanup Day work will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 18. For Montara State Beach, meet at the north end of the parking lot for what was La Costanera restaurant. For Sharp Park Beach, meet at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Clarendon Drive at the start of the levee. For Linda Mar State Beach, meet at the southern end of the main parking lot north of Taco Bell. For Esplanade Beach, meet at the top of the stairs on Esplanade Avenue next to OceanAire Apartments. Park on Esplanade Avenue. For Mussel Rock, meet at the car park. For Linda Mar and Crespi Drive habitat restoration, meet at the east side of Highway 1 at the Community Center parking lot. Bring a shovel or gardening gloves. For Pillar Point, meet next to the harbormaster’s office at 1 Johnson Pier.
Monthly beach cleanups and habitat restoration are also going on at Rockaway Beach and San Pedro Creek, September’s is from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday. Meet at the southwest corner of the north beach parking lot for Rockaway Beach. Meet at the end of San Pedro Terrace Road by the trail head at 751 San Pedro Terrace for San Pedro Creek.
A beach cleanup is planned for Mussel Rock in Daly City from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25. Meet at the Mussel Rock car park at the lower coastal end of Westline Drive.
For more information, go to pacificbeachcoalition.org.
— from staff reports
Police look for man who exposed himself
Pacifica Police are on the lookout for a man they say was masturbating on the Mori Point hiking trail and that at one point he accosted a woman who was walking by.
The incident occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was able to walk away and last saw the suspect walking east along the Mori Point trail. Police searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching the description.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314 and reference case No. 21-2290.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.