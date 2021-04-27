Commission meets tonight
The Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The meeting is virtual and can be accessed on Zoom via https://zoom.us/j/95832189618.
A special presentation on recreation, youth and teen programs is on the agenda, as is the upcoming annual report from the commission to the Pacifica City Council.
— from staff reports
Historical Society hosts book sale
Pacifica Historical Society hosts a media sale offering books, CDs and DVDs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd.
Many hardcover and paperback books have been donated. Hardcover books are priced at $2, paperbacks at $1. CDs are priced at two for $1 and DVDs priced at $1 each. A table of special books will be priced a little higher. At 2 p.m., Saturday, customers may fill a bag for $5.
Proceeds benefit restoration of the Ocean Shore Railroad car. Wear a mask. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
— from staff reports
Pacifica 4-H prepares for county fair
The Pacifica 4-H Club is delighted to participate in the 2021 San Mateo County Fair, taking place in person from June 5 to June 13 at the San Mateo County Event Center.
Youth members are busy preparing their chickens, turkeys, goats and sheep for market judging and auction sale at this annual event. These shows are the culmination of the 4-H animal project year and bring together 4-H members from across the county.
Animals will be shown to professional judges in competitions open to fair attendees, and they are ranked based on weight, finish, stature and comparison. Youth in the goats and lambs competitions are also open to showmanship awards.
The 2020 fair was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
4-H is a national organization for kids ages 5 to 19 that teaches young people about leadership, community and life skills, and all are welcome to learn more about what 4-H has to offer.
Email pacifica4h@gmail.com for more info.
— Parker Lindow
