A little more than a month after arriving in her new position as superintendent of the Pacifica School District, Darnise Williams welcomed teachers and students back to their campuses this week.
In her first message to the district, Williams thanked everyone involved in her selection as the successor to Heather Olsen who retired at the end of the school year. “I look forward to getting to know you and learning from the entire Pacifica family as we begin this new chapter together,” she wrote.
In a conversation with the Tribune, Williams said she was initially drawn to apply for the opening in Pacifica because of its natural beauty. “It’s a place that is serene. It speaks of nature and calm,” she said.
Looking beyond the picturesque coast, Williams said she “discovered that it’s a very tight community that is very full of pride and where everyone has the same goal to serve all kids.”
Williams comes to Pacifica from the Sequoia Union High School District where she was superintendent from July 2021 until resigning in December 2022. Her former district includes high schools in Atherton, Belmont, Redwood City, Woodside and Menlo Park with a charter school campus in East Palo Alto.
Williams is enthusiastic about her new role. Pacifica “is the kind of district that a leader would strive to be in,” she said. “It’s small enough that you can feel part of the family and see the impact of your work.”
Williams emphasized that she has much more to learn before developing specific plans for the district.
“I do not have the intention of coming in with huge initiatives or changes other than ensuring we have the conditions that will set students up for success,” she said. She wants to build trust within the community by listening and learning over the next few months.
Williams said it’s too soon for her to comment on financial challenges that might lie ahead, or on the specific differences between a high school district and one that includes only transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. She noted that she has worked in various district configurations and that “the core of schooling is a consistent goal — ensuring that conditions are created to advance teaching and learning for all students.”
But she makes it clear that she wants Pacifica schools to create individuals who can adjust to a changing world.
“We want them to be prepared to think and not be thrown off when life presents an unexpected moment.”
Williams believes that one of the keys to a successful school district is already in place in Pacifica. “It was the community support and the partnership, not only parents but community members,” that attracted her to Pacifica. “We have opportunities to extend enrichment programs beyond the school day.”
She also highlighted the strong and strategic board of trustees that she believes has a healthy combination of veteran leadership and members involved with the community at large. “They have a commitment to maintain their focus on education.”
“I’m excited to be here and continue the work that has proceeded and excited to see what the next few months bring,” Williams said as she dashed off to more meetings with teachers and staff.
