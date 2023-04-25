Eureka Square Shopping Center has been due for an updated sign facing the road, and the time is getting closer. Earlier this week, a representative of the contracting company Northwest Signs in Santa Cruz confirmed that the freestanding outdoor sign, also called a monument sign, is currently in production and will be installed later this year. No specific time was given.
Christian Murdock, planning director for the city of Pacifica, said that a building permit for the new freestanding sign at Eureka Square was issued in January. According to a representative of Northwest Signs, the turnaround time has been slowed in part by labor shortages.
“It’s common that it can take a little while once a permit is issued before a contractor is ready to actually gear up and do the work,” said Murdock.
The existing sign along Eureka Drive, parts of which are faded and broken, will be demolished. Its replacement will be 20 feet tall and 12 feet wide, per the master sign program that the Pacifica Planning Commission approved early last year. The new monument sign at Eureka Square will be two-sided and illuminated from within.
Sunde White of Sunde White Industries and Joel Berge of Eureka Cleaners said they don’t know yet whether signage for their stores will be included on the new monument sign or how much it will potentially cost them. Anchor tenant Vasu Narayanan, owner of Oceana Market, said that he has already arranged for his store to be included on the new road sign and that the landlord will require him to pay for that.
“It’s not unfair having to pay for it,” said Narayanan. “The road I take is that they put all this work into it, and I will do it because I need a long-term relationship with them.
“I can see smaller tenants feeling a pinch,” he added.
Murdock emphasized that this is a landlord-tenant issue. “The city is not involved in arranging who gets on the sign or under what terms,” he said. “Ultimately, it is a business owner’s decision whether to have a sign. They’re not required to have a sign, so that choice is theirs.
“We do have planners available five days a week at the city to help explain to any business owner what the required master sign program says so that they’re getting it straight from the regulator,” added Murdock.
Regardless of which business names are displayed on the monument sign, Eureka Square tenant Paige Miller, owner of The Magic Toybox, sees a problem.
“The new sign is supposed to be smaller, so it’s going to give less visibility for the businesses,” said Miller. “It’s extremely disheartening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.