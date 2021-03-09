“My son, Jesse, comes home one day from taking his daughter to the Cabrillo School playground,” recalls Jim Lange, former city of Pacifica Recreation manager at the Pacifica Community Center. “He says to me, ‘Are you retiring?’ I was talking to a friend at the playground and he said that his wife wants to get the job across the street when that guy retires.’”
Lange was “that guy” and that conversation was more than two years ago. This past January, Lange retired. And his replacement was Amy Andonian, the wife of his son’s friend.
“Amy carries outstanding credentials. Although I have met her only a couple of times, her reputation precedes her. She is an excellent choice for the position. I wish her the best,” said Lange, who retired after serving Pacifica’s senior citizens for 17 years.
Andonian comes to the position with more than 15 years of experience working with older adults. She has worked in the nonprofit/aging services sector at organizations such as Catholic Charities, Institute on Aging and Avenidas. Prior to coming to Pacifica she managed three senior centers for the city of Palo Alto.
Andonian moved to Pacifica three years ago from the South Bay with her husband, Tim, and two children, ages 12 and 10. When she learned that Lange was retiring she jumped at the opportunity to apply for the Pacifica position.
“I’ve worked in the field of social work/gerontology (aging services) for almost 15 years, taking care of older adults and family caregivers in other communities throughout the Bay Area. Now I want to use my time and talents to take care of Pacifica’s older adults and their families, making it the best place in Northern California to grow old and age in place,” said Andonian. “I want to help build new programs and services that my husband and I, and our new Pacifica friends and neighbors, can enjoy when we grow old.”
Since moving to Pacifica, Andonian and her family have been very active in the community. With her son at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School and her daughter at Cabrillo School, she is an active parent at the schools. Pre-COVID, her son swam with the Pacifica Sea Lions and her daughter participated in Girl Scouts.
On most Wednesday afternoons she can be found at Linda Mar Beach with her husband and friends. She is a member of the Pacifica Tree City group that hosts the annual Arbor Day event each November. She’s attended several rummage sales at the Community Center. She’s not shy to admit that she’s most proud of her “Best Appetizer” winning entrant at the Pacifica Historical Society’s Pacifica Jack Cheese contest two years ago.
In her role as recreation manager she oversees programs for Pacifica’s older adults, which includes Meals on Wheels, congregate nutrition lunches, transportation, informational and referral, health education, computer lab classes/activities, entertainment and volunteer opportunities. In addition to managing Senior Services she oversees the city’s aquatics and recreation programs.
Originally, from Chicago, she came to California in 2002 to attend Stanford University, where she majored in Human Biology with concentrations in geriatrics and public health. Her love of working with seniors was born when she became a long-time volunteer in the Geropsychiatric Ward of the Menlo Park VA Hospital.
“The more time I spent volunteering and working with seniors over the years, the more it became my passion, and when I graduated in 2006, I went right into the nonprofit sector where I began developing and managing programs for older adults and their families,” she said. “This is where I have remained. Aging is such a complex and interdisciplinary field that touches upon many other areas such as health, business, economics, sociology, politics, education and more. Despite all the negative stereotypes about aging, I believe we should all be thankful to have the privilege of growing old in society, and it can truly be an incredible period of life for many people.
“I sincerely want everyone in Pacifica to look forward to their ‘golden years’ as being a prime time of life,” she said.
Andonian said it will be important to form strategic partnerships with community organizations like libraries, Pacificans Care, Rotary and Pacifica Resource Center to make sure seniors are cared for in the years to come.
Presently, due to the pandemic, the Community Center is closed.
“Our goal at this time is to do everything possible to continue serving our older adults during this ongoing pandemic, keeping them healthy and connected,” she said. “We are currently assisting people with scheduling and getting to their vaccine appointments, because the sooner we can get everyone vaccinated, the sooner we’ll be able to reopen the center.”
She said that things won’t go back to normal right away once they are cleared to re-open the center. There will likely be modifications including a hybrid model of virtual and limited in-person activities at first.
“In the future, I’d like to see us become a ‘Senior center without walls,’ offering a lot more programs and services out in the broader community that reach older adults in all areas of Pacifica and that are tailored to meet their specific needs,” she said. She envisions a new strategic plan that includes in-depth market research to identify needs of older adults in the community.
Asked how her new job is different than her previous at Avenidas, she replied, “It’s a lot less pressure – I don’t have 20-plus high-powered board members and a highly demanding community (i.e. Palo Alto) breathing down my neck every day. … I feel so much more connected to my staff and volunteers, and to the older adults and families we are serving.
“Coming to Pacifica has been a breath of fresh air. I feel ‘home’ in every possible sense of the word,” she said.
