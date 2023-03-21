For the past year, the St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church in Pacifica has been without a priest. The congregation has benefited from some visiting priests to help out with the sermons. However, one of those so-called “supply priests” is finally taking up the role permanently.
The parishioners of St. Edmund’s have welcomed the Rev. Leonard Oakes. Although his official role will not start until April 16, Oakes has already begun many of the duties of the church’s priests.
“Despite the fact that he has not been officially installed, he's been acting very much like he's already our priest, doing things besides just showing up and giving the sermon,” said Linda Peebles, a longtime member of the church council. “In addition to that, he's done important things, like what we call pastoral care, which is when somebody is sick, he'll make a home visit, check in on them and give them communion.”
Peebles is also excited about Oakes’ initiative to diversify the church and push the church to engage more in the Pacifica community.
Oakes had finished his second year of retirement after 12 years at St. Martin’s Church in Daly City when he was contacted by St. Edmund’s. Oakes also worked as a nurse for several years and has history serving the Asian community in Daly City. St. Edmund’s asked him to be a supply priest and this past November he began giving sermons nearly every Sunday.
“I think that is a testament to my calling. You listen and respond to the calling of God,” Oakes said. “You are needed by the people who haven’t had the opportunity to share the experience of leadership, community, joy.”
Oakes is hoping to bring more diversity to St. Edmund’s and expand the congregation.
“He's brought some other congregants that he knows, some friends who would come to the church and help do some work around the church, like cutting down these tall bushes, but he's bringing some extra resources with his connections to his friendship with a lot of other other people,” Peebles said. “It's just one more reason why we truly feel blessed that he is (going to stay).”
“We are hoping that we will bring that spirit of diversity in Pacifica and we will participate in the life of the community and their activities,” Oakes said. “We want to bring St. Edmund’s into the picture.
“We are at the foot of the mountain there and rarely being seen. We can’t just sit there and wait; we have to go out there and participate in the community and grow our membership,” Oakes said.
