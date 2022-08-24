Pacifica has a new poet laureate. Her name is Toni Mirosevich, and you can find her most days walking her dog on the pier or out along the Sharp Park berm, finding inspiration and community.
Mirosevich’s selection was expected at this evening’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission meeting.
Mirosevich taught creative writing at San Francisco State University until retiring last year. She has published five books pf poetry: “The Takeaway Bin” (2010), “Queer Street” (2005), “My Oblique
Strategies” (2005), “The Rooms We Make Our Own” (1997), and “Trio” (with fellow poets Charlotte Muse and Edward Smallfield, 1995). She has also written creative nonfiction (“Pink Harvest,” 2007), essays and other works.
Her latest book, “Spell Heaven,” was published in the spring. The book is a collection of stories about a seacoast town that is
very like Pacifica, where Mirosevich has lived with her wife for 30 years. Her love for the ocean, the coast and the people she encounters here comes across in language both earthy and poetic.
From the start, Mirosevich enmeshed herself in her adopted town and brought poetry here. In 2012, she organized an event on the pier called “Fishing for Words.” Participants were invited to walk the pier and look for the stenciled signs advising fishermen that they could have “two lines per person.” At each sign, people stopped and wrote a couplet — two lines of poetry — until, at the end of the walk, they had a poem.
Mirosevich said her selection was a complete surprise, also “an honor and a treat.”
Cindy Abbott, chair of the recreation commission, described the poet laureate position as “a cultural ambassador who, through written and spoken word, promotes both Pacifica and poetry/literary arts.”
Pacifica has had three previous laureates: Camincha Benvenutto (2018-2021), Dorsetta Hale (2014-2017) and Rod Clark (2003-2013). The program, like so much else, was put on hold during the pandemic.
Asked about the city’s desire for a resident poet, Mirosevich said, “I think they want poetry to come back alive here.” To her eyes and ears, the city is already full of poetry.
“Walk down the berm and you’ll trip over poems!” she said. She points to the waves. “They come in, line by line, like the lines of poetry. Waves and poems, they both have a rhythm.”
She knows many Pacifica residents who write poetry. “It’s hard not to be inspired here,” she said.
Mirosevech is eager to get started, and Abbott is
excited to have a poet laureate again. “We look forward to Toni conducting readings at City meetings and
events, sharing about this special place of Pacifica and uplifting the community,” she said. ▪
Toni is such an excellent member of the community. We are lucky to have her!
