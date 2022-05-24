When visiting your veterinarian with a new pet, one topic that will be discussed is spaying and neutering. Neutering is a surgical procedure done to male dogs and cats to remove their testicles; spaying is performed on a female to remove the uterus and ovaries. Both of these procedures require general anesthesia and are performed as an outpatient service (the pet goes home at the end of the day).
There are several reasons to neuter your new pet. Neutering a pet can decrease the likelihood that it will develop unwanted sexual behaviors. This includes urine marking, aggression, humping, etc. There is an increased chance of avoiding these pesky characteristics if the animal is neutered at 6 to 7 months of age (before they have been exposed to testosterone for a prolonged period of time). Neutering a pet will also avoid unwanted pregnancies (within a household with an intact female pet or impregnation of a neighborhood pet if your dog or cat gets loose).
The main medical benefit to neutering a pet (especially a dog) is to avoid prostate problems. The longer a male dog is exposed to high levels of testosterone, the larger their prostate will get. As intact dogs age, they can have issues urinating or defecating due to an enlarged prostate. Unneutered dogs also have a higher incidence of prostatic cysts, infection and cancer. Neutering your pet will also eliminate the risk of testicular cancer later in life.
Spaying a female dog or cat will also eliminate the chance of unwanted pregnancies. A big reason to spay a female dog is to decrease their long-term chance of developing mammary (breast) cancer. This spay benefit is very time-dependent. The more heats a female dog is allowed to have, the higher their risk of developing mammary cancer. About 0.5 percent of dogs spayed before their first heat will develop mammary cancer; 8 percent of dogs spayed after their first heat will; 26 percent of dogs spayed after their second heat will develop the disease. That means that one-quarter of dogs spayed after their second heat (or left intact) will develop mammary cancer. Spaying will also eliminate the risk of uterine and ovarian cancers later in life.
The question of when to perform a spay or neuter is often debated. My personal opinion is that dogs and cats should be spayed or neutered at 6 to 7 months of age. This is a good time frame for a male (less testosterone exposure) and also for a female (spay them before their first heat). There has been some argument (particularly with large-breed dogs) to wait to spay or neuter them until they are 1 year old. The reason for this is bone growth and development. I have less of an issue with this with regards to neutering a male dog (though waiting that long may increase the chances that your dog will urine mark or be aggressive).
In my opinion, a large breed dog should be spayed before its first heat. The benefits of lowering the chance of mammary cancer as well as making the procedure itself lower risk (the uterus and blood vessels are smaller and therefore easier to remove prior to the first heat) outweigh the potential benefits of bone development. This topic, however, is controversial.
Spaying and neutering your pet dogs and cats is an important topic of conversation with your veterinarian. Making a plan to perform this procedure, and when, will help to give you peace of mind concerning your pet’s long-term health. The behavioral and health benefits of these procedures are significant.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for many years.
