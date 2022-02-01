When Stephanie Saba was growing up in Pacifica, her mom took her to the library every week.
“I always felt comfortable there. I want to make sure it is a welcoming environment for all,” she said. Now she can do just that as she was named branch manager of Pacifica’s libraries in January.
She has been working 18 years with San Mateo County libraries, beginning as a library aide at Sanchez and Sharp Park libraries when she attended Terra Nova High School. When she attended San Francisco State to earn her bachelor’s degree in English literature she was promoted to library assistant. Next she earned a master’s degree in library science at San Jose State University.
“It’s great so far,” she said. “I’m loving getting back to the libraries. I worked in the office last year. I miss the community and working with staff. Staff puts on such amazing programs.”
Retired Pacifica children’s librarian Barbara Amberg was her inspiration to get into library work. After one of Amberg’s story times, she would read a story to her pets. At the Brisbane library she did the story times and participated in outreach events. She started a story time for babies in Pacifica.
Saba started a book club for people in their 20s and 30s that met in Pacifica from 2008-10. She started that in Brisbane, as well. She wrote a book called “Book Club Re-boot” about how to refresh your book club that is available for check out at the library.
She worked at the Belmont library and the Brisbane library and with the youth services department. That led her to work on The Big Lift programs to offer inspiring summer activities. Saba worked on The Big Lift summer programs designed for children to have fun and keep learning.
The Big Lift served 1,500 students between kindergarten through third grade at nine sites in seven communities. The Big Lift initiative is led by San Mateo County, San Mateo Office of Education and Silicon Valley Community Foundation with the aim to have 80 percent of the county’s third-graders proficiently reading by the end of third grade. She hired college interns to work on that program.
Saba lived in Pacifica until 2019 when she and her husband purchased a home in the East Bay.
Before COVID-19, she loved to travel and loved photography, especially when traveling. She loves reading and is currently reading “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley.
“I love my job. I’ve loved working in the library these past 18 years. I am passionate about libraries,” she said. “It’s great seeing community members
again, people I used to see before. I’m reconnecting with the community. I’m excited to participate in more community events in the future.”
Besides covering The Big Lift summer program, Saba’s annual 2021 report to City Council at the Jan. 24 meeting said Pacifica libraries had 19,783 curbside visits and circulated more than 94,000 items.
There were more than 1,000 virtual events in multiple languages in the whole library system for 2021.
“When schools closed, we increased the number of WiFi hotspots,” she said.
Priorities this year include returning to pre-pandemic levels in the spring. She gave her thanks to library staff for all their hard work. Saba was thanked in turn by the City Council members.
“We do have a library system we can be very proud of,” said Councilmember Mike O’Neill. “There are a lot of groups that meet in the library. The library filled the gap when schools were closed.”
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus said the library is important for more reasons than just a place for books.
“It’s about looking for jobs. It’s about meeting space. I hope this is the year for the Pacifica library,” she said.
“It will be nice to work with you,” said Mayor Mary Bier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.