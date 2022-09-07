Jim Moore, new manager, and Johnny DeMarco, guitar tech

Jim Moore, new manager, and Johnny DeMarco, guitar tech, celebrate the reopening of the music store.

 By Emma Spaeth

A bright yellow sign boasting “Manor Music” is the newest — and oldest — addition to the beloved local music store. The sign, originally hung more than 50 years ago when the store was opened in 1965 at a nearby location in Pacifica, was sitting in a back hallway since the move in the 1990s.

That is until longtime employees Jim Moore and Johnny DeMarco dusted it off and hung it outside the store in celebration of the space reopening its doors full time. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

