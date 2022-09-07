A bright yellow sign boasting “Manor Music” is the newest — and oldest — addition to the beloved local music store. The sign, originally hung more than 50 years ago when the store was opened in 1965 at a nearby location in Pacifica, was sitting in a back hallway since the move in the 1990s.
That is until longtime employees Jim Moore and Johnny DeMarco dusted it off and hung it outside the store in celebration of the space reopening its doors full time.
For years, the music shop located in Manor Plaza was only identified by plastic letters hung in the window, but that didn’t prevent it from becoming a well-known part of the music scene in Pacifica and beyond.
When COVID-19 hit, the store closed completely for more than a year, before reopening with limited hours. Beginning in mid-August, the store reopened full time once again, and under new management.
Moore, who has been working and teaching at the store since 2000, recently took over management from founder Sarah Glew, who still owns the space but is retiring as manager after founding the store half a century ago.
“As far as Sarah (Glew) goes, I don’t think anybody has contributed as much to the Pacifica music scene in the last 50 years than her,” said Moore.
Moore started working at Manor Music in retail before transitioning to teaching full time. Moore says music is in his blood.
“When I was really little, I used to go to sleep with a transistor radio underneath my pillow,” he said. “Then when I got a little older, around 12, I started wanting to write songs.”
He started on the piano but transitioned to the guitar, because he was shy about his singing, and the guitar was more portable and he could take it out into the woods to play and write in private. Now the musician has been playing for more than 50 years, and has two groups here in town, The Jim Moore Band, and Jim Moore and Friends. They play up and down the coast.
“The whole COVID scene was really difficult because I was teaching full time
(at Manor Music) and then all of a sudden I wasn’t,” said Moore. “It was very scary.”
Since, he’s back to teaching in person at the store, and the store is once again open for the public. The 5,000-square-foot music store is filled with guitars, sound gear, band instruments, rentals, sheet music and numerous musical accessories. In addition, teachers offer lessons at the store.
“I’m just so happy that it’s back open,” Moore said.
Manor Music is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, but Moore said they are usually at the store earlier than that, and definitely there later, most of the time.
Moore’s group Jim Moore and Friends will be playing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Mazzetti's Bakery, 5 Manor Drive.
Staff writer Emma Spaeth remembers renting her first trumpet from Manor Music when taking up the instrument in fourth grade.
