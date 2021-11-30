A bank loan will help pay for the city of Pacifica’s major civic center renovations.
The basic funding strategy for the civic center project, expected to cost
$10 million, involves $6 million in various one-time sources of funding coupled with financing the remaining $4 million, said Yulia Carter, chief financial sustainability officer, at the Nov. 22 City Council meeting.
City Council approved a $4 million loan to finance the remainder of the construction. It chose a 15-year loan to save the city $383,457 in interest payments that would have been due in a potential 20-year loan, Carter said. The loan is from Sterling Bank at a 1.97 percent interest rate, Carter said. The loan closed on Tuesday.
The annual debt service on the 15-year loan averages $314,000 per year, which is in line with the city’s budget estimates over the life of the loan. The last payment would be due in July 2036, said Carter.
The financing consulting team of municipal adviser Peter Wong of Backstrom McCarley Berry and Co., bond counsel Chick Adams of Jones Hall, and city staff negotiated a lease payment schedule that delays and reduces principal payments for the first five years in order to give the city time to recover from economic losses due to the pandemic. It also allows additional general fund revenue streams to recover and for new revenue enhancements to be devised, Carter said.
Sterling Bank will commit to providing the city with an additional $1 million within a 24-month period if the city chooses to increase the borrowing amount, Carter said. Staff will need to return to City Council for approval of the additional borrowing, she said.
City Council also approved the resolutions necessary to structure the deal as lease financing whereby the city leases existing property — the public safety building — to the city’s financing authority and the financing authority leases the property back to the city under the lease agreement, Carter said. The lease agreement requires the city to pay semi-annual lease payments for the property which serve as the payments of principal and interest on the financing, Carter said.
Under the agreement, the financing authority assigns the lease payments to Sterling Bank as the lender, Carter said. Because the public safety building was used with a prior Certification of Participation financing in 2016, that building must be released from those documents, Carter said. The release is permitted because the Fairmont West Park will remain leased for the 2016 COPs and has enough value to secure the financing, Carter said.
