The new role of chief financial sustainability officer for the city of Pacifica will be filled by veteran public administrator Yulia Carter. The new position combines the duties of the finance director with economic development manager.
City Council wanted the new employee to keep an eye on sustainability practices without hiring a specific sustainability manager, hence the title that is new to Pacifica but is taking off in other communities.
The salary range is $170,028 to $194,448 for the position, wrote Tina Wehrmeister, assistant city manager, in an email to the Tribune. Combining the two positions will save the city money, she wrote.
Carter joins Pacifica on April 26 to oversee Pacifica’s general fund budget of $37 million and to lead the Finance Department with its six and a half full-time employees. She will provide analyst and administrative support as economic development manager.
She replaces outgoing Assistant City Manager Lorenzo Hines Jr. who took a job as city manager of Galt in August.
Carter brings 20 years of experience in city management, finance and administration of municipal budgets, according to a news release. She reportedly has experience with marketing and branding campaigns to further economic development.
She was assistant city manager of Sausalito, where she ran the economic development program. She was deputy city manager for Half Moon Bay, administrative services director for Los Altos Hills and held management positions in San Carlos and Kansas City, the release states.
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse notes Carter joins Pacifica at a critical time to help City Council meet goals of major infrastructure projects and fiscal, environmental and social stability that require strategic financial planning and economic development.
“Ms. Carter’s extensive financial experience coupled with hands-on economic development experience is perfectly suited for this position,” Woodhouse wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.