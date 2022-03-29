Half Moon Bay, CA (94019)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.