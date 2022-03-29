A new free street fair, Create and Cultivate, comes to Sharp Park this weekend. There will be special activities from 12 to 4 p.m. on April 2 and 3.

About 30 small businesses are involved, including a handful of brick-and-mortar shops and more than 20 pop-up vendors. The event, created by Josh Kizler, begins at Intertwine Cafe on Palmetto Avenue and continues along to Sharp Park Taproom.

“The purpose is to celebrate and support small business, community and art. Considering the number of businesses involved and the duration of the event, I expect and hope each day will attract several hundred people, but hopefully more,” wrote Kizler in an email to the Tribune.

Kizler said he created the event around the concepts of creativity and cultivating community. Phrased differently, the event is about expression and connection, he said.

“I believe that every human is creative in at least one way and that this creativity cannot be taken away,” Kizler wrote. “Despite difficult times, there is always room for creativity. We can write in our heads, sing under our breath, draw in our minds. … Creativity is powerful. Creativity is limitless. This was my first purpose for organizing Create and Cultivate.” 

Kizler believes the cultivation of community is essential to well-being. 

“The link between individual and community is symbiotic and, when working properly, it operates beautifully,” KIzler wrote. “Community supports the individual while the individual supports community.”

Community kept Kizler’s then business, Intertwine Cafe, formerly Kizler Coffee, thriving for more than seven years, he said.

“I believe wholeheartedly that one of the main drivers for this longevity was our commitment to community engagement. I do not know if I can ever return enough to the local community for this support, but Create and Cultivate was inspired by my desire to continue building and giving to my community,” Kizler wrote.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

