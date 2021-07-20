The new name for a previously unnamed mile-long section of the path at Cattle Hill will be “Ahni Trail,” with a trailhead at the Jean Fassler parking lot.

“Ahni” means “rock” in the Ramaytush language, said Jim Sullivan of the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee.

Ahni Trail connects to Golden Gate National Recreation Area’s Baquiano Trail within Sweeney Ridge, said Associate Planner Bonny O’Connor. The city has owned the land since 1989.

The open space committee wanted to recognize and honor the historic use of the area by indigenous people and contacted and coordinated with surviving descendants of the Ramaytush Ohlone to consider acceptable trail names, said Sullivan.

The city’s advisory committee coordinated with GGNRA and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservatory to assist with directional signage for the new trail name, said O’Connor.

The open space committee released a short survey in February looking for public input on a narrow list of potential trail names. The survey received 417 responses; 81 percent were Pacifica residents, said Sullivan.

The trail name “ahni” received the most votes, reflected on 256 of the surveys, followed by “colo” or “foot,”“erek” or “stone” and, in last place, “cawi” meaning “cold.”

Committee member Arlene Patton suggested a ribbon-cutting to announce the new trail as part of the city’s Portola discovery event in November. Mayor Pro Tem Mary Bier said that would be a great addition. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Take time to prepare your pet for Fourth of July noise

Take time to prepare your pet for Fourth of July noise

  • By Dr. Brandon Wilson
  • 0

With the pandemic seemingly coming to a close, the Fourth of July is sure to be a joyous day. Regardless of how you and your family choose to celebrate, the holiday always ends with some form of fireworks display.

County budget reflects 2021 pandemic priorities

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

San Mateo County is considering a pared-down budget for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The county took a small hit last year as tourism dollars waned, but Chief Financial Officer Robert Manchia said conservative budgeting and a proactive approa…

Wildfire risks, solutions studied in county forum

Wildfire risks, solutions studied in county forum

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Experts warned at an online gathering last week that the danger of “the new wildfire reality” is part of life on the coast now. They also said there are things property owners can do to mitigate the concern.

Virtual public meetings attract crowds, but is something lost?

  • By Sarah Wright and Felicia Hou
  • 0

According to the Ralph M. Brown Act, the California law that dictates how the public accesses government meetings, anyone could show up at the home of an elected official who was attending a meeting remotely. After all, the law mandates that the address where officials take the meeting must …

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

  • By August Howell
  • 0

In an effort to respond to noise complaints while maintaining safety along the coast of San Mateo County, the U.S. Coast Guard is experimenting with sound plugs on the foghorn at the entrance of Pillar Point Harbor.

Beach Boulevard plan on agenda June 9

  • 0

The city of Pacifica hosts another in a series of meetings tonight, all aimed at explaining conceptual designs for Beach Boulevard infrastructure. The large project aims to gird the seaside neighborhood against coming climate change.

Recommended for you