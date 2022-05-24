Memorial Day lunch set 

 Post 238 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War in Pacifica will host a Memorial Day lunch at noon on Monday, May 30, at 555 Buel Ave. All are welcome.

— from staff reports

 

Pacifica police arrest man for sexual assault 

A San Francisco man accused of sexual assault was arrested earlier this month by the Pacifica Police Department after a 10-month investigation and collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department.  

A statement from the Pacifica Police Department said Francisco Antonio Garcia, 53, offered a ride to a woman in San Francisco on July 23, 2021, but instead of driving her to her requested destination, he took her to Pacifica and sexually assaulted her. The victim ran and called the police. 

Garcia was arrested on May 3 and booked on felony charges of assault with intent to commit rape and sexual battery. According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia claimed his car was stolen at the time of the incident and denied involvement. The case was reset for June 13, and Garcia remains in custody without bail.

Police said DNA found on the victim identified Garcia and linked him to unsolved sex crimes in San Francisco. At a preliminary hearing in San Mateo County Superior Court last week, the district attorney’s office said it would introduce additional felony charges from sexual assaults that allegedly happened in San Francisco and Alameda counties. 

— from staff reports

