Yulia Carter

Yulia Carter, who had been Pacifica’s chief financial sustainability officer, has been promoted by City Manager Kevin Woodhouse to assistant city manager.

“Ms. Carter has been with Pacifica for more than a year as the chief financial sustainability officer and had previously served as assistant city manager/administrative services director for the city of Sausalito and deputy city manager/administrative services director for the city of Half Moon Bay,” Woodside wrote in an email to the Tribune. “I know Ms. Carter is excited to expand her talents once again into the assistant city manager role for Pacifica, while leading the finance, information technology and human resources divisions and also continuing to build the economic development program.”

“I think she does a good job,” said Pacifica City Councilman Mike O’Neill. “Lorenzo (Hines Jr.) made our finances more transparent. Yulia has been able to maintain that high standard. On the economic development committee, she’s been very active and founded the Shop Pacifica program. The economic development committee has been involved with the Pacifica School District education foundation.

“She is smart, intelligent and a good asset for the city,” he said.

Carter wrote in an email to the Tribune she is excited about this opportunity to serve Pacifica in the new role.

“I greatly appreciate the trust and confidence placed in me by the city manager and City Council,” she wrote. “Pacifica is a very special community and I feel very fortunate to be part of the city’s top- notch professional team. When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.”

 

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

