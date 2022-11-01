The Pedro Point Welcoming Committee is a small group of neighbors dedicated to making new neighbors feel like old friends.
The group has been around for several decades and has grown and changed since its beginning. From keeping up the historical firehouse to presenting gifts to new neighbors, the group welcomes all who live on Pedro Point.
“If you buy property on the Point or if you open a business at a future point, you are automatically a member of the Pedro Point Community Association,” explained Melinda Clar, a member of the PPCA.
“For about 15 years I was the new neighbor greeter,” Clar said. “And basically, what it is, is when we are aware of a new person moving into the neighborhood, whether they're renting or when they move in, we welcome them with a beautiful plant and a welcome letter and card that describes, you know, our Pedro Point, our community, and what the PPCA is, and we welcome them to the neighborhood.” The current new neighbor greeter is Kathleen Shugar.
The welcoming committee aims to foster neighborly relationships and create a close community among those who live at Pedro Point.
“My favorite aspect, I think, is just the neighborliness,” PPCA member Breck Hitz said. “I mean, a couple of weeks ago, I was coming home from my daily run and I tripped and fell down and hit my head on the pavement. And instantly, there were people all around me willing to help. And in the days that followed, I was constantly getting inquiries from various people. How are you doing? Is everything OK? That kind of thing. It really feels nice.”
The community hosts several events throughout the year for neighbors to get together for potlucks, celebrations and even an annual Easter egg hunt.
“We welcome our neighbors. So we always bring a plant and just leave it on the doorstep with a nice letter, welcoming them and describing what we are, what the community is, and (they) can be as involved as they want or not. Some people attend all the events. We have potlucks, we have a Moveable Feast. That’s where we have different courses of dinner at different houses, and a whole group of people go from house to house, and then we meet for dessert at one big, big house,” Clar described.
There are currently 12 board members of the PPCA, each with a different role and responsibilities. And while the events are often attended by community members, they have had others come to their potlucks or help volunteer with the upkeep of their community firehouse.
“I just think it's a great organization. I mean, as I said, we've been here almost 30 years, more than 30 years, and probably half of our social life is with neighbors around here that we've met through the PPCA,” Hicks said.
