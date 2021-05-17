Officers from the Pacifica Police Department on Sunday arrested Adam Price, a 34-year-old Nebraska man in connection with the death of his two children.

Police in Bellevue, Neb., said Price was not at his home when 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning. Police have not yet stated how the children died.

Price is being held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, and police said he is awaiting extradition to Nebraska. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how Pacifica Police came to arrest Price.

The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, told other news outlets that her kids were visiting Price on a court-ordered visitation. Police said she requested two wellness checks on Saturday and Sunday, but officers left when no one responded at the door. It was reported that a friend of the mother went to Price’s home on Sunday morning at her request and called police after she found the children’s bodies inside.

The San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said the Sheriff’s Office will handle the procedures and communicate with detectives in Nebraska. If Price waives extradition, it would have to be approved by the state. Should Price fight the extradition, it will fall on the district attorney’s office to determine if he is the correct person for the warrant, but Price can’t fight the extradition on the grounds he is innocent, Wagstaffe said.

