Nebraska authorities say they are awaiting evidence from the Pacifica Police Department after a Nebraska man was arrested on the coast in May when his two children were found dead in his home.

On Sept. 13, Sarpy County court officials announced that pretrial procedures will continue in the case of Adam Price while the court waits on more evidence and information from Pacifica police. 

Price, 34, was arrested by Pacifica police officers on May 16, the same day the police department in Bellevue, Nebraska,  found the children, ages 3 and 5. The bodies were found after officers knocked on the door of Price’s residence twice over the two previous days attempting to check on the welfare of the children. The police were called by the children’s mother, who lives in Illinois.

In press reports, the child’s mother said Price was abusive during their relationship and that authorities didn’t listen to her claims that Price was an unfit parent.

Price faces two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. The cause of death is still under investigation. The next pretrial date is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

